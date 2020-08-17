Planet 13 Dispensary Takes Home Coveted Award for Best of Vegas All-Time 2020

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet 13, a vertically integrated Las Vegas cannabis company known for its award-winning cannabis cultivation, production and dispensary operations, has been named Best Dispensary in the All-Time Best of Vegas. Planet 13 beat out four other finalists.

"We are beyond proud to receive this type of recognition in Las Vegas. Our goal at Planet 13 is not only to provide a wide-array of premium products but also to give our visitors an experience they will never forget," said Planet 13 V.P. of Sales and Marketing, David Farris. "The fact that our local community are the ones who voted for us, makes this award even sweeter. Planet 13 is more than a must-see for tourists, we're a favorite amongst our local residents."

Each year Las Vegas Weekly holds its annual Best of Vegas competition, but this year they put together a special all-time edition of the Best of Vegas reflecting on everything that has made Las Vegas great throughout history.

Planet 13 adds this latest honor to its growing collection of awards including the 2019 US Market Retail Award from MJBizDaily, 2019 Best Budtender Choice Award, 2019 Clio Best Brand Design, and the 2018 Best Overall Dispensary from Leafly.

The Planet 13 experience begins before you even walk in the door. When guests approach Planet 13 they're greeted by 15-foot tall lotus flowers that can be controlled by visitors, making it an interactive art exhibit. The immersive larger-than-life interactive experience continues inside. From an interactive LED floor, to floating dancing orbs, to a Willie Wonka style customer facing production area – there's no other dispensary like it.

Planet 13 continues to expand its attractions in its massive 112,000 square foot facility to accommodate growing customer demand from international and local visitors (see press kit for photos and videos).

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (http://www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking-statements relate to, among other things, future expansion plans.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: final regulatory and other approvals or consents; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Nevada cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in the State of Nevada; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States through its subsidiary MMDC. Local state laws where MMDC operates permit such activities however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 30, 2019 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Planet 13