SMI 10’678 0.7%  SPI 13’318 0.8%  Dow 30’378 -0.1%  DAX 13’761 -0.2%  Euro 1.0840 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’581 0.2%  Gold 1’879 0.3%  Bitcoin 23’808 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8846 -0.5%  Öl 51.1 0.3% 
29.12.2020 21:07:00

PLAN Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or "Progressive Planet"), an emerging leader in the commercialization of natural pozzolans to reduce the carbon footprint of cement production, is pleased to announce that is has closed the "flow-through" financing it announced on December 22, 2020. The financing was fully subscribed.

Progressive Planet Solutions (CNW Group/Progressive Planet Solutions)

There were 2,500,000 flow-through units issued under the private placement at $0.10 per flow-through unit, for gross flow-through proceeds of $250,000. Each flow-through unit consisted of one "flow-through" common share and one-half of a warrant, each whole warrant exercisable at $0.15 per share for a period of twelve months.

Use of proceeds will be for continued exploration on the Company's 100% owned Heffley Creek Metals and Pozzolan Property in BC. A director of the Company subscribed for 800,000 units of this flow through financing. There were no finder's fees paid on the flow through financing.  

All securities issued under these financings will be subject to a statutory four month hold period.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Natural Pozzolan Quarry in Cache Creek, BC and is earning an 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC, an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Progressive Planet Solutions

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 82.48
1.99 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’051.00
1.40 %
Geberit 556.00
1.24 %
Nestle 104.60
0.98 %
Roche Hldg G 306.95
0.67 %
UBS Group 12.53
-0.12 %
Swiss Life Hldg 410.60
-0.41 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.40
-0.43 %
CS Group 11.41
-0.52 %
ABB 24.79
-0.56 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07:02
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Kurs auf 3’800 Punkte / Julius Bär – Widerstand hält
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18:30
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Globale und thematische Aktien
16:12
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Globale Anleihen
28.12.20
Schroders: Wie Nachhaltigkeit bei der Anlage in Private Assets funktioniert
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna-Aktie tief im Minus: Impfstoff von Moderna löste allergische Reaktion bei Arzt aus
Novartis und anderen Pharmafirmen winkt nach Preissenkungen in China mehr Absatz -Novartis-Aktie geht im Plus aus dem Handel
Pfizer/BioNTech-Aktien fester: Beschwerde bei Bundesverwaltungsgericht nach Impfstoff-Zulassung
NEL, Ballard Power, FuelCell und Co.: Expertenmeinungen zu beliebten Wasserstoff-Aktien
BioNTech-Aktie knickt ein: Probleme in Belgien verzögern Impfstofflieferung für Spanien
Clariant-Grossaktionär will Präsident Kottmann aus VR entfernen - Aktie schlussendlich in Grün
Chinesischer Regulierer stutzt Alibaba-Ableger Ant zusammen - Alibaba-Aktie in Rot
Impfstoffgabe startet - diese Schweizer Aktien könnten profitieren
Trump unterzeichnet neues Corona-Hilfspaket - Euro profitiert gegenüber Franken und Dollar
Wall Street mit neuen Bestmarken -- SMI beendet Handel weit im Plus -- DAX schliesst nach Rekordhoch im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wal Street etwas leichter -- SMI beendet Handel fester -- DAX schließt nach erneutem Rekordhoch tiefer -- Pluszeichen überwogen in Asien
An den US-Börsen halten sich die Anleger zurück. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel höher. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte nach einer erneuten Rekordmarke im Minus. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden mehrheitlich Gewinne eingefahren.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit