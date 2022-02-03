SMI 12’349 -0.1%  SPI 15’622 -0.4%  Dow 35’629 0.6%  DAX 15’562 -0.3%  Euro 1.0412 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’200 -0.5%  Gold 1’803 -0.3%  Bitcoin 33’881 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9228 0.4%  Öl 88.5 -1.0% 
Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro PJSC
03.02.2022 14:31:15

PJSC RusHydro: Notice of Material Transaction by RusHydro's Controlled Entity

Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro PJSC
0.90 USD -2.49%
PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro: Notice of Material Transaction by RusHydro's Controlled Entity

03-Feb-2022 / 14:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Notice of Material Transaction by RusHydro's Controlled Entity

 

PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces of material transaction entered by Joint-Stock Company Far East Generating Company (JSC FEGC) (Khabarovsk, Russia, INN: 1434031363, OGRN: 1051401746769), amounting to RUB 8,838,657,000 representing 10.62% of the book value of JSC FEGC assets.

A Contract for supplying coal (hereinafter referred to as the Goods) by and between JSC FEGC (hereinafter, the Buyer) and LLC KVU (hereinafter, the Supplier) was executed on 24.01.2022. The Contract is deemed executed as of the date of its signing on 24.01.2022 until 30.11.2022.

The Supplier undertakes to transfer ownership of Goods to the Buyer, and the Buyer undertakes to accept and pay for the Goods at the prices and on the terms determined by the contract.

 

About RusHydro

RusHydro is Russia's largest power company by installed capacity. It is the country's largest hydrogenerating company and the third in the world with over 400 generating facilities. RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with total electricity generation capacity of 38.2 GW.

 

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

 

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

 
Inside Trading & Investment

