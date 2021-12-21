PJSC RusHydro: Notice of Material Transaction by RusHydro Controlled Entity

Notice of Material Transaction by RusHydro Controlled Entity

PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces entering into a material transaction by PJSC Kamchatskenergo (TIN 4100000668, PSRN 1024101024078) amounting to RUB 12,558,414,336.00 representing 37.67% of the book value of PJSC Kamchatskenergo assets. A Contract for supplying petroleum products by and between PJSC Kamchatskenergo (hereinafter, the Buyer) and PJSC Rosneft Oil Company (hereinafter, the Supplier) was executed on 20.12.2021. The Contract is deemed executed as from the date of its signing on 20.12.2021 until 31.01.2023 (inclusive of) with regard to mutual settlements - up to their completion in full.

The Supplier undertakes to deliver petroleum products within the Contract's effective period, and arrange for a fee transportation of petroleum products deliverable, in cases specified in the Contract and (or) additional agreements thereto, on its own behalf, by the order and at expense of the Buyer.

The Buyer undertakes to accept and pay for petroleum products as per the nomenclature, quality, quantity, at prices and delivery dates according to terms and conditions of the Contract and additional agreements thereto, as well as reimburse the Supplier for expenses in cases envisaged by the Contract and/or additional agreements thereto related to the arrangement of the transportation of petroleum products deliverable, and pay a remuneration to the Supplier due and payable thereto for the arrangement of the transportation of petroleum products deliverable.

Supplies of petroleum products are effected within the Russian Federation territory.

About RusHydro

RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the third hydropower company in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW.

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.