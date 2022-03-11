Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro PJSC Aktie [Valor: 29625832 / ISIN: US7821834048]
Kaufen Verkaufen
11.03.2022 18:49:22

PJSC RusHydro: Moody's downgraded PJSC RusHydro's Issuer credit rating

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
PJSC RusHydro: Moody's downgraded PJSC RusHydro's Issuer credit rating

11-March-2022 / 18:49 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Moody's downgraded PJSC RusHydro's Issuer credit rating

March 11, 2022. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that Moody's Investors Service Inc. (Moody's) downgraded PJSC RusHydro's long-term credit rating to 'Caa2' from 'Baa3' with an Outlook at "Negative". 

The rating action follows the agency's downgrade of Russia's long-term issuer rating on 6 March 2022 to 'Ca' from 'B3'with an Outlook "Negative".

 

The full report is available on Moody's website at: https://www.moodys.com 

 

 

About RusHydro

 

RusHydro is Russia's largest power company by installed capacity. It is the country's largest hydrogenerating company and the third in the world with over 400 generating facilities. RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with total electricity generation capacity of 38.2 GW.

 

For more information:

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304

ir@rushydro.ru

 

The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

 

 
ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HYDR
LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 148658
EQS News ID: 1301043

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

