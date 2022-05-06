Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’696 -1.5%  SPI 15’027 -1.6%  Dow 32’736 -0.8%  DAX 13’668 -1.7%  Euro 1.0419 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’627 -1.9%  Gold 1’885 0.4%  Bitcoin 35’463 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9857 0.0%  Öl 112.0 0.9% 
1 Aktie gratis
Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works Aktie [Valor: 3058605 / ISIN: US5591892048]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.05.2022 16:23:15

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies about 2024 Eurobond coupon payment in June 2022

Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works
8.51 CHF 30.98%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies about 2024 Eurobond coupon payment in June 2022

06-May-2022 / 16:23 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MMK notifies about 2024 eurobond coupon payment in June 2022

 

6 may 2022

Magnitogorsk, Russia

 

 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) notifies about 2024 Eurobond coupon payment in June 2022.

U.S.$500,000,000 4.375 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2024 (the Notes) issued by MMK International Capital DAC (the Issuer)

Common Code: 184343495 / 111730628

ISIN: XS1843434959 / US553142AA88

Pursuant to the Trust Deed entered into between the Issuer, PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works and Citibank, N.A., London branch on 13 June 2019 (the Trust Deed), 13 June 2022 is the scheduled payment date for the next coupon payment for the Notes (the June 2022 Interest).

Given the existing uncertainty and restrictions regarding the transfer and receipt of funds (including, loan interest and coupon income) in various jurisdictions, in particular, cross-border payments, MMK is considering various options how it may facilitate the payment of the June 2022 Interest. MMK therefore and, in order to ease the payments, kindly requests the Noteholders (as defined in the Trust Deed) to disclose the following information to MMK:

(1) name of the Noteholder and type of Notes in holdings: Regulation S Notes (ISIN: XS1843434959) or Rule 144A Notes (ISIN: US553142AA88);

(2) the notional value of the Notes; and

(3) the location of the depository.

The information should be provided to MMK at ir@mmk.ru with subject June 2022 Interest - Noteholders.

Those Noteholders who do not wish to disclose the information requested above at this stage are invited to instruct their brokers/depository to disclose the information about their holding without providing the information on the UBO.

  

 

Investor Relations Department

Veronika Kryachko
+7 (915) 380-62-66
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru

 

Communications Department

Dmitriy Kuchumov  
+7 (499) 238-26-13
kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: US5591892048
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: MMK
LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44
Sequence No.: 160277
EQS News ID: 1346043

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1346043&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works JSCShs Sponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr 13 Shs Reg-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works JSCShs Sponsored Global Deposit Receipt Repr 13 Shs Reg-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

16:12 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
10:30 Aktien-Anlage trotz unsicherer Zeiten?
10:03 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte bis heute in Zeichnung
08:43 SMI - wie gewonnen, so zerronnen
07:30 Siemens Healthineers steckt sich höhere Ziele
05:45 Bernhard Wenger – 21Shares: Was haben Bitcoin und Gold gemeinsam? | BX Swiss TV
05.05.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 19% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
05.05.22 Marktüberblick: Airbus im Aufwind
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’379.54 15.94 RSSM1U
Short 12’545.91 13.03 SMIR9U
Short 13’043.12 8.42 SSMDQU
SMI-Kurs: 11’709.99 06.05.2022 16:19:03
Long 10’905.50 11.56 OSSM3U
Long 10’530.70 8.45 S1AMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheidung: US-Börsen endet mit deutlichen Verlusten -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel uneinheitlich
Swiss Re-Aktie schlussendlich leichter: Swiss Re startet mit grossem Verlust ins Jahr
Warren Buffett und Charlie Munger schiessen auf Berkshire-Hauptversammlung erneut gegen den Bitcoin
Konjunktursorgen: Dow schwächer -- SMI und DAX deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen zum Ende der Handelswoche uneinheitlich
Credit Suisse-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Zahlung im Bermuda-Fall auf rund 600 Millionen US-Dollar beziffert
Analysten: Der Goldpreis wird von der Geldpolitik der Fed profitieren
Shell verbucht Milliardengewinn trotz Russland-Abschreibung - Shell-Aktie letztlich stärker
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk begeistert von Lithium-Branche: "Das ist wie Geld drucken"
Analysten erwarten breite Erholungsbewegung vor einem grossen Börsencrash

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit