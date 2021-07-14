SMI 12’043 -0.2%  SPI 15’489 -0.2%  Dow 34’933 0.1%  DAX 15’789 0.0%  Euro 1.0831 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’100 0.1%  Gold 1’827 1.0%  Bitcoin 30’085 0.2%  Dollar 0.9152 -0.4%  Öl 74.7 -2.2% 
14.07.2021 23:40:00

PJM Members Elect David E. Mills to Board of Managers

VALLEY FORGE, Penn., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM Interconnection announced today that its members have elected David E. Mills to the PJM Board of Managers.

David E. Mills

Mills fills a vacancy following the resignation of Neil Smith, which was effective April 8. He will serve a three-year term.

Mills is an energy consultant with a demonstrated track record of strategic leadership in the power and natural gas industry. He is the former senior vice president of policy and energy supply with Puget Sound Energy, where he also served as chief strategy officer. Mills previously worked for the U.S. Department of Energy's Bonneville Power Administration (BPA).

Mills earned a Bachelor of Science in economics from Portland State University.

The election took place July 14 at a special session of PJM's Members Committee.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes over 85,103 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines atinsidelines.pjm.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pjm-members-elect-david-e-mills-to-board-of-managers-301334207.html

SOURCE PJM Interconnection

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV

China – Warum ein Wandel zwingend nötig ist und warum die Ein-Kind-Politik seine Folgen zeigt. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, wie es um die Demographie und das Wirtschaftswachstums China steht. Weiter zeigt er auf, welche Möglichkeiten der chinesische Aktienmarkt bietet und wie man vom Wandel in China zu partizipieren kann.

Nima Pouyan: China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16:30 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
12:22 Vontobel: Beliebt und bewährt: der Barrier Reverse Convertible
09:39 Marktüberblick: Dollar-Rally nach Inflationsdaten
09:15 Lyxor: Was ein Label bewirken kann - richtige Entscheidungen treffen und Greenwashing vermeiden
08:18 SMI bleibt auf Tuchfühlung zum Rekordhoch
13.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
13.07.21 Nima Pouyan: China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV
09.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Lonza, Moderna, Pfizer
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Michael Burry warnt vor Mega-Crash bei Meme-Aktien und Kryptowährungen
Kursverluste bei DOGE: Bekannter Dogecoin-Investor wendet sich neuer Kryptowährung zu
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI gibt letztlich minimal ab -- DAX schlussendlich kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen legten weiter zu
Credit Suisse-Aktie etwas leichter: Moody's senkt Credit Suisse-Rating um eine Stufe
Dow letztlich behauptet -- SMI gibt schlussendlich nach -- DAX beendet Mittwochshandel auf Vortagsniveau -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen tiefer
Nokia-Aktie springt an: Nokia rechnet mit Erhöhung seiner Jahresziele
Swatch-Aktie im Plus: Swatch schreibt im ersten Halbjahr Gewinn
Bossard-Aktie leidet unter Gewinnmitnahmen: Bossard meldet bestes Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
Boeing hat offenbar erneut Produktionsprobleme beim Dreamliner - Aktie deutlich tiefer
Apple will 2021 wohl bis zu ein Fünftel mehr iPhones produzieren - Apple-Aktie schliesst in Grün

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit