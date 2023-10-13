Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'900 -0.7%  SPI 14'240 -0.8%  Dow 33'670 0.1%  DAX 15'187 -1.6%  Euro 0.9549 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'136 -1.5%  Gold 1'933 3.4%  Bitcoin 24'392 0.5%  Dollar 0.9032 0.0%  Öl 90.9 5.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Birkenstock129711946Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Novo Nordisk129508879Implenia2386855Holcim1221405
Top News
Kryptowährungen mit hohem Energiebedarf - Ist Bargeld besser für die Umwelt?
SEC nimmt erneut Binance ins Visier: Vermögensverwahrung im Blick
Diese Aktien begeistern die Börsenlegenden Warren Buffett und Kenneth Griffin gleichermassen
KW 41: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Jim Cramer sieht Aktienmarkt in direkter Abhängigkeit von Anleihen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

14.10.2023 00:04:00

PJM Files Changes to Capacity Market To Promote Reliability

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Proposal Responds to Resource Adequacy Needs of Evolving Grid

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM today submitted proposed market reforms designed to support reliability of the electric grid now and in the future amid increasingly extreme weather and a changing generation fleet. As part of its commitment to maintain reliable electric service during the transition to a lower-carbon grid, and in the wake of recent extreme weather events, PJM filed its proposal (PDF) with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission after more than a year of stakeholder meetings followed by an accelerated and intensive stakeholder process that began in February.

Capacity market enhancements to the PJM Tariff aim for implementation beginning with the 2025/2026 Base Residual Auction (BRA), scheduled for June 2024. The proposed reforms are designed to:

  • Enhance how PJM accounts for generator reliability-related risk in its models and sets procurement targets.
  • Advance an accreditation framework for all resources to reflect the actual capacity value that those resources provide to consumers.
  • Reform certain rules related to the Capacity Performance program, which establishes accountability for generator performance during system emergencies.
  • Improve generator testing, including operational and seasonal requirements.
  • Revise the Market Seller Offer Cap and Minimum Offer Price Rule to better include costs of taking on a capacity obligation and adopt a forward-looking Energy & Ancillary Services Offset.
  • Enhance rules related to a unit-specific Market Seller Offer Cap.
  • Better align Fixed Resource Requirement rules with the capacity market construct.

The proposal reflects stakeholder collaboration that began in October 2021 with the establishment of PJM's Resource Adequacy Senior Task Force. Following more than a year of stakeholder meetings, in February of this year, the PJM Board initiated an accelerated Critical Issue Fast Path – Resource Adequacy process that concluded in September with an advisory vote to inform PJM Board action.

"PJM and the PJM Board thank stakeholders for their focused consideration of market reforms designed to support resource adequacy and grid reliability," said PJM President and CEO Manu Asthana. "The grid is evolving, and our markets must also adapt to facilitate the energy transition without sacrificing reliability."

"The proposal, while enhancing reliability, would maintain fundamental principles of competition that control costs for consumers as well as incentivize investment in new resources," said PJM's Adam Keech, Vice President – Market Design & Economics.

"These proposed capacity market reforms will help PJM do what we do best – operating markets that attract critical investment in the resources we need to keep the lights on," added Keech. "Maintaining enough resources that can support reliability are crucial to PJM's ability to serve demand through the transition to a less carbon-intensive grid."

PJM recognizes stakeholder interest in continuing targeted collaboration on additional market enhancements, including a more granular approach to the capacity market, and will engage with stakeholders in pursuing these areas through various stakeholder venues.

Proposal filings:

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes 88,115 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pjm-files-changes-to-capacity-market-to-promote-reliability-301956666.html

SOURCE PJM Interconnection

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
Wie entwickelte sich die diesjährige US Bankenkrise? Bildet sich beim Thema künstliche Intelligenz bereits eine Blase und wie sieht es bei der wirtschaftlichen Entwicklung der USA und in Europa aus?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf First Solar, Vestas Wind Systems
13.10.23 SMI stoppt Erholungsbewegung
13.10.23 Börse Aktuell – Und die Zinsangst ist zurück
13.10.23 Domaine Leflaive, Batard-Montrachet Grand Cru 2020 - am 16. Oktober bei Splint Invest: Potenzial: +10,5% p.a.
13.10.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 13.10.2023
13.10.23 Robuste Öl-Nachfrage trifft auf reduziertes Angebot
13.10.23 Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
13.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Erholung an das August-Tief
12.10.23 Julius Bär: 12.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'380.14 18.85 52SSMU
Short 11'603.16 13.84 DRSSMU
Short 12'017.23 8.96 OFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'900.30 13.10.2023 17:30:28
Long 10'486.18 19.69 5SSMIU
Long 10'224.81 13.49 3SSMJU
Long 9'774.72 8.82 UASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

BKW am 13.10.2023

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Santhera-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Santhera hofft nach positiver CHMP-Empfehlung für Vamorolone auf baldige Zulassung
Sandoz-Aktie deutlich fester: Sandoz-Papiere legen seit IPO einen starken Lauf hin - Positive Analystenstimmen
China-Verkaufszahlen enttäuschen: Teslas aus China verkaufen sich deutlich schlechter
SMI und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen im Freitagshandel uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
Euro stabilisiert sich
Kurssprung für EHang-Aktie im NASDAQ-Handel: Genehmigung vollständig autonomer Flugtaxis zur Passagierbeförderung in China
Stadler Rail-Aktie kann Gewinne nicht halten: Stadler baut Wasserstoffzüge für Kalifornien
Nikola verbucht Meilenstein-Erfolg: Wasserstoff-Brennstoffzellen-Lkw von Nikola wird eingeführt
Kreuzfahrt-Sektor gerät unter die Räder: Carnival-Aktie fällt nach Hamas-Angriff auf Israel tief
Microsoft-Aktie tiefer: Microsoft schliesst Kauf von Actvision Blizzard ab

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit