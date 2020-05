Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp Announces Timing of First Quarter Results

TORONTO, May 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSX: PZA) today announced its financial results for the first quarter March 31, 2020 will be issued after markets close on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

The Company invites analysts and portfolio managers to participate in a conference call with Paul Goddard, Chief Executive Officer and Curt Feltner, Chief Financial Officer. The call will take place on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Shareholders and media are invited to listen to the call.

Details of the Conference Call:

Date: May 13, 2020 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET Call-in number: 647-427-7450 / 1-888-231-8191



Recording call in number: 416-849-0833 / 855-859-2056

Available until midnight, May 27, 2020

Passcode: 9133718

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.