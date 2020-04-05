05.04.2020 01:33:00

PIZZA NOVA launches Contactless Delivery and Pick-Up

TORONTO, April 4, 2020 /CNW/ - In an effort to continue feeding their local communities during the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, Pizza Nova has launched contactless delivery and takeout at their 140+ stores province-wide. A Free Delivery promotion was launched as well to keep up with recent, changing consumer demands and expectations.

Pizza Nova (CNW Group/Pizza Nova)

Customers place their orders online and select Contactless Delivery to follow pre-payment steps. Their Delivery Expert will notify the customer once they arrive at their door, either by ringing the doorbell or buzzer, knocking on the door or via a phone call.  The customer's order will then be placed on a safe surface, on top of a delivery bag, which is placed atop an additional pizza box.  The driver will then step back at least 6 feet away and wait for the customer to accept the order.  Contactless Pick-up is also available for those that opt to pick up their own orders.

For more information on Pizza Nova's contactless free delivery and pick-up, visit www.pizzanova.com

About Pizza Nova
Founded in 1963, Toronto-based Pizza Nova is a family-operated business and has over 140 locations in Southern Ontario. Lauded for their community work, they specialize in fresh toppings, and offer a wide range of menu items including salads, lasagna, panzerotti, Italian sandwiches, chicken wings, FOCACCIA BARESE™ and a specialty line of Primucci Branded Products featuring Italian Peeled Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Homestyle Tomato Sauce, Italian Hot Peppers, Spicy Green Olives and Sundried Black Olives. Pizza Nova locations offer delivery, pickup, online ordering and some sit-down service. Visit www.pizzanova.com.

Pizza Nova Contactless Delivery & Pick Up (CNW Group/Pizza Nova)

SOURCE Pizza Nova

