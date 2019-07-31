31.07.2019 03:00:00

Pixel Media Selects Moving Walls Platform to Introduce Programmatic OOH in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixel Media Inovasi, a part of Warna Warni Media group, the largest OOH media company in Indonesia has inked a deal with Moving Walls, a Singapore-headquartered global outdoor advertising technology provider, to introduce audience-data driven buying and planning of out-of-home advertising to their clients.

The announcement was made at a press launch held on July 30at the Groove Suite Hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The partnership is aimed at bringing transparency and automation to an industry where planning and buying processes have remained largely static. Moving Walls will equip Pixel Media Inovasi with cloud-based inventory management and dynamic ad-serving capabilities along with audience data measurement for all their billboard sites.

According to PWC's Global Media and Entertainment Outlook, Indonesian OOH revenue is forecast to grow at a 10.0% CAGR to US$388 million in 2020. As consumers become increasingly connected and mobile, billboards, unlike most traditional media channels, have remained a reliable way to reach mass audiences.

A growing trend in Indonesia and globally is the growing popularity of billboards among digital-first brands. Go-Jek, Traveloka, and Grab among others are among the largest spenders. Just like the brands, the medium itself is turning to digital signage as "videotrons" start to dominate the peak-traffic locations across Jakarta.

Equipping Media Buyers with Audience Data for Optimisation

However, while digital buyers flock to outdoor advertising, media owners are not yet able to showcase the return on ad spend or provide metrics that help marketers improve future campaigns. This is a major reason why, despite being the fastest-growing traditional media channel, OOH represents just 6-7% of global ad spend.

According to Effendy Gunawan, CEO of Pixel Media Inovasi, billboard owners will only be able to command a bigger share of the media pie when marketers are able to seamlessly build and execute campaigns based on the audience they want to reach. "For OOH to be planned alongside other channels, media owners need to be able to provide digital tools and metrics," he said.

Transparency the First Step to Automation

Moving Walls has built a complete technology stack - Moving Audiences - to digitise the OOH medium. The company recently powered the Southeast Asian region's first programmatic campaigns for Domino's, HP Printers, and Lazada in Malaysia. The natural next step is to scale this technology across markets.

Srikanth Ramachandran, the founder and CEO of Moving Walls, points to the need to establish standards in an industry that encounters vast differences in formats and approval processes.

"There must be buy-in from every stakeholder - the media owners have to be equipped with the right data and technology and the media buyers must be able to optimise their spends to reach target audiences. We are proud to be partnering the largest media owner in this region to provide media buyers with outcome-driven tools for OOH media."

About Moving Walls (www.movingwalls.com)

Moving Walls is a media technology company that enables brands to Measure, Reach, and Influence consumers on the move. The company operates Moving Audiences, a location intelligence-driven platform that brings transparency and automation to out-of-home media via Planning, Buying, and Measurement tools.

About Pixel Media Inovasi

Pixel Media Inovasi is a leading out-of-home (OOH) media provider in Indonesia, which has an extensive inventory advantage as part of Warna Warni Media group, the largest OOH media company (based on Frontier magazine 2015). Pixel's aim to bring OOH to the new level is greatly supported by its network of sites and passion to innovation.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190730/2538482-1

SOURCE Moving Walls

