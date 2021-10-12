SMI 11’772 0.1%  SPI 15’145 0.1%  Dow 34’496 -0.7%  DAX 15’199 -0.1%  Euro 1.0719 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’073 0.0%  Gold 1’754 -0.2%  Bitcoin 52’975 4.4%  Dollar 0.9272 0.0%  Öl 83.6 1.2% 
> > >
Alphabet A Aktie [Valor: 29798540 / ISIN: US02079K3059]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.10.2021 00:52:55

Pixel 6 Leaks: Phones Will Have Five Years Of Security Updates

Alphabet A
2580.54 CHF -0.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Specs and features of Google's upcoming flagship smartphones Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were leaked, just a week before the scheduled launch of the phones. The details were leaked after a UK-based e-retail platform listed the phone over the past weekend. Carphone Warehouse posted a teaser site for the gadget, listing out a whole bunch of features, including five-year security update. Pixel 6 series will also feature Google's first SoC called Tensor. The chip is custom-built for Pixels and it is expected that the chipset will increase the camera performance of the phones which already depend heavily on AI. According to the listing, Tensor is going to mark a huge performance bump in the phone. The site says that the new SoC is, "up to 80% faster", so apps load quicker and gaming is more responsive. Till the Pixel 5, Google has worked with a Snapdragon 765G processor which is a fast yet midrange processor. So, the new chipset will be happy news for the buyers. However, the battery, as said on the leak, is going to be a 30W wired charger. However, both the phones will support wireless charging, at 21W and 23W respective to the models. Price of Pixel 6 starts at $749, while Pixel 6 Pro will be priced at $1049. Google is also looking to announce "Pixel Pss" another all-inclusive subscription service for YouTube Premium, Google One, Play Pass, Google Fi. The Pixel Pass will only be exclusive to Pixel holders and it is Google's secret weapon against Apple One. The launch is scheduled to be held on October 19.

Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten