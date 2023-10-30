Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Pixalate Announces General Availability of Ad Fraud Prevention API with Pay-As-You-Go Pricing for Website, Mobile and Connected TV App Developers

With a few clicks, developers can now sign up and integrate Pixalate’s advertising fraud prevention technology into their apps and websites without signing long-term contracts

London, UK, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today announced general availability of its self-service Ad Fraud Prevention API. With no annual commitments or upfront costs, developers and publishers of all sizes can access Pixalate’s reliable and low-latency solution to easily scale and grow. 

Pixalate APIs are powered by the company’s MRC-accredited Analytics platform. Accreditation areas include sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) detection & filtration for both display and video across Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, mobile web, and desktop.

Access to MRC-accredited ad fraud prevention tools has historically been limited to large, enterprise sized publishers & developers. Pixalate’s self-service API gives smaller developers an upper hand to scale their platforms by protecting existing ad revenue streams and fortifying the integrity of their advertising inventory against bad actors.

Using most globally-accepted credit cards, customers can sign up in minutes, choose the plan that’s right for them, and immediately incorporate Pixalate’s ad fraud prevention insights into their apps. Subscriptions start at $99 a month and give developers the freedom to adjust based on usage. When a customer exceeds a plan’s usage quota, consumption-based pricing kicks in without any interruption to the service.

Key Benefits Include: 

  • Reduce clawbacks. Protects publishers & developers’ revenue by taking steps to improve ad traffic quality.
  • Align with major exchanges. Enable developers to use the same ad fraud technology as major exchanges.
  • Combat ad fraud. Prevents 40+ types of invalid traffic (IVT) & fraud vectors that harm app traffic quality.
  • Prevent getting blocklisted. Bake fraud prevention into apps from the ground up.
  • Billing Dashboard. View real-time API usage and charges on the billing dashboard.
  • Ease of Integration. With just a few clicks, any developer can sign up with a freemium plan and begin integrating the APIs with a few lines of code.

API Input Parameters:

  • IP address: Analyzes an IP address (either IPv4 or IPv6) to check for any associated risks.
  • Device Identifier: Examines the device identifier to detect any abnormalities or signs of fraudulent activity.
  • User Agent: Evaluates the user agent data to identify potentially malicious software or bots.

API Output Parameters:

  • Fraud Risk Assessment: Subscribers can request a risk score from Pixalate’s servers to gauge the likelihood of an IP, Device ID, or User Agent being compromised or engaged in malicious activity.

Platforms Supported

  • Websites
  • Mobile (iOS, Android) 
  • Connected TV (Roku, Fire TV, Samsung, LG, tvOS and more)

SDKs

  • iOS
  • Android

To learn more about the Ad Trust & Safety API suite, visit https://developer.pixalate.com.

About Pixalate
Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising.

Media Contact: press@pixalate.com

Disclaimer

As used herein, and per the Media Rating Council, Inc. (MRC), "'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes;" and "'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic."




