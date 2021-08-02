Pixafy Announces erpCommerce™ for NetSuite and Adobe Commerce powered by Magento; Integrated Enterprise eCommerce in 60 Days

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixafy, an Adobe Solution Partner specializing in ERP and eCommerce, today announced erpCommerce™ for NetSuite. erpCommerce enables organizations using NetSuite to integrate with Adobe Commerce, powered by Magento, and launch a fully ERP-integrated transactional website within 60 days.

Made for ERP Users by ERP Specialists

The erpCommerce for NetSuite solution combines an enterprise-level Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution with industry-leading eCommerce, from Adobe Commerce, and Boomi's leading cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS). The solution allows merchants and partners throughout the NetSuite and Adobe commerce ecosystems to fast-track best-in-class B2B and B2C eCommerce implementations. Offering a prebuilt, yet fully customizable and extendable integration platform, the erpCommerce for NetSuite solution gives customers the ability to rapidly address immediate needs, and the flexibility to scale to meet future demands.

erpCommerce for NetSuite is part of Pixafy's strategic deployment of quick-to-market tools ("Zero to Integrated eCommerce in 60 Days") that allow customers to integrate with the broadest range of platforms, which began with its successful roll-out of erpCommerce for Sage X3 ERP in 2020. As opposed to other eCommerce integration tools built for NetSuite, erpCommerce seamlessly integrates with other systems (CRM, OMS, etc.), and offers customers more affordable and far greater customization and functionality.

"erpCommerce for NetSuite is the next step in our plan to provide merchants with the best of both worlds: a robust and flexible B2B and B2C eCommerce solution that can be quickly deployed to meet today's needs, with the scalability and customization to painlessly support future business needs as they arise," said Adam Goldschmiedt, Practice Director at Pixafy. "All our solutions are based on a 'forever platform methodology,' which we're able to provide thanks to knowing and working with all the major players, which allows us to deliver custom-built solutions that provide tremendous value to the channel."

erpCommerce for NetSuite at-a-glance:

Built on Gartner Magic Quadrant, Industry Leading Solutions.

Adobe Commerce, powered by Magento , the leading global and complete eCommerce solution – B2B and B2C – with deep application and partner ecosystem to allow for limitless extensibility, flexibility, and scalability.

Boomi iPaaS Solution

Boomi allows extension of integrations to other software and tools in addition to NetSuite ERP (CRM, OMS, etc.) with pre-built connectors for dozens of other solutions.





With access to subject matter expertise within Net at Work, the erpCommerce solution was created with NetSuite ERP as the core value add – unlike other integrations built by web developers. A Focus on B2B. Pixafy's erpCommerce solution extends the rich B2B functionality of Adobe Commerce to offer a "single point of truth" to run online businesses and workflows.

Outi Greve, Adobe's Senior Director, Partner Sales, says: "With today's announcement, Pixafy strengthens their position as a critical partner for rapid and scalable ERP integrations. We look forward to their success with Adobe Commerce erpCommerce™ for NetSuite and Adobe."

Davis Tavolaro, Vice President, Global Business at Boomi: "Pixafy continues to be a valued Boomi partner in giving customers a standardized tool that fast-tracks outstanding integrations and business outcomes. erpCommerce for NetSuite is another welcome addition from the Pixafy team, enabling partners in our ecosystem to help their customers optimize critical business processes while giving them the needed agility to succeed in today's ever-changing business landscape."

To learn how to launch erpCommerce for Adobe Commerce and NetSuite in 60 days or less, join Pixafy's live webcast on August 11 at 2PM EDT or visit www.pixafy.com/NetSuite.

About Pixafy

Pixafy, an Adobe Commerce partner specializing in ERP & eCommerce integration, have developed erpCommerce™, a best-in-class B2B and B2C eCommerce solution available for NetSuite and Sage X3 ERP. erpCommerce enables merchants to go live with a fully transactional and ERP integrated website in 60 days or less. Learn more at Pixafy.com

