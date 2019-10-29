+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
Pivot Point Consulting Named to Consulting Magazine's Fastest Growing Firms List for Fifth Consecutive Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Company, was named to Consulting Magazine's Fastest Growing Firms 2019 list, rising in rank this year to earn the number 15 spot. Firms were ranked by their rate of revenue growth between 2015 and 2018. This is Pivot Point Consulting's fifth consecutive year on the list.

Rachel Marano, co-founder and managing partner, views the recognition as one of Consulting's Fastest Growing Firms as evidence that Pivot Point Consulting's commitment to excellence and a thoughtful trajectory of growth is paying off.

"As we become broad in scale, we will remain boutique in service," said Marano. "A spot on this list shows that we are continuing to track with our vision: To be the partner of choice for healthcare organizations and consultants by building strong relationships, providing reliable solutions and resources, and always producing outstanding results for our clients. To successfully grow this fast validates that we are focused on the right things: relationships, reliability, results. It's who we are."

Consulting Magazine's list ranks consulting firms across the globe by their rate of growth, regardless of size and sector. The complete list can be viewed here.

About Pivot Point Consulting
Pivot Point Consulting enables healthcare organizations to realize the most value from their technology and data through their KLAS ranked advisory, implementation/optimization, managed services and talent solutions.
The company provides strategy and consulting services for providers, payers and life sciences organizations - with 450 employees serving 85+ clients across the United States. Pivot Point Consulting has earned many industry and workplace quality awards including: Top three Best in KLAS for HIT Implementation and Support for four years running (2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018), Highest Rated Vendor in KLAS Implementation Services in the Select Category (July 2017), #1 in KLAS for Epic Consulting in the Select Category (2016), #9 in Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in 2016.

For more information about Pivot Point Consulting, visit https://pivotpointconsulting.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

 

SOURCE Pivot Point Consullting

