Pittsburgh Steelers, Roller Coaster Enthusiasts Come Together for First Rides on Record-Setting Roller Coaster

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Football players, coaster enthusiasts and media gathered at Kennywood Park on Friday, July 12 for a sneak preview on America's most anticipated roller coaster of 2019, The Steel Curtain, before its opening to the public on Saturday, July 13.

The Steel Curtain bursts onto the scene by sending its first riders upside down more times than any other roller coaster in North America (9), including the world's tallest inversion at 197 feet high. Winners of a national contest held in 2018 took the maiden voyage at 6:30 a.m. Friday, followed a few hours later by a group of Pittsburgh Steelers players past and present, including star defensive end Cam Heyward and Mike Wagner and John Banaszak, members of the 1970s Steelers defense that won four Super Bowls in a six-year span. Those '70s Steelers were led by a legendary line nicknamed The Steel Curtain, from which Kennywood's newest record-setting roller coaster takes its name.

"It's a lot of thrills, a lot of power, a lot of fun," says Heyward. "If you're looking for a good time, this is the gut punch you need!"

The Steel Curtain is the flagship attraction of the forthcoming Steelers Country at Kennywood themed land, including interactive games, retail and dining experiences designed to bring fans "onto the field" in a way never seen before. The remaining attractions of Steelers Country will open at a later date.

"This roller coaster changes the landscape of Kennywood completely and brings a whole new level of thrill to Southwestern Pennsylvania," says Kennywood General Manager Jerome Gibas. "Bringing together two of the region's most iconic institutions by partnering with the Steelers puts the extra point on this touchdown of a roller coaster."

Designed by S&S Worldwide, The Steel Curtain zooms across 4,000 feet of track, crossing over midways and even through Kennywood's Lagoon, a central gathering place at the National Historic Landmark amusement park since its opening in 1898. Along with setting a world record for tallest inversion and North American record for most inversions, The Steel Curtain is Pennsylvania's tallest roller coaster at 220 feet, hitting a top speed of 75 miles per hour and featuring a stunning 205-foot drop coming out of that record-setting inversion.

"S & S is very proud to partner with the fine folks at Kennywood Park and Palace Entertainment on this record-breaking, iconic coaster," said S & S Worldwide President Tim Timco. "A great deal of time and effort has been put into the design, engineering and construction of this terrific ride that we are confident will be worth the wait. What a tremendous addition to this celebrated amusement park!"

About Kennywood and Palace Entertainment:

Kennywood is America's Finest Traditional Amusement Park! The Pittsburgh-area park offers a unique mix of modern thrills and classic rides, including seven roller coasters, a 14-ride Kiddieland, and several attractions that cannot be found anywhere else. Kennywood, founded in 1898 and named a National Historic Landmark in 1987, continues to provide unforgettable fun for all ages.

Kennywood is owned and operated by Palace Entertainment, one of the leading leisure park operators in the United States. Palace Entertainment owns and operates 21 major entertainment venues across 10 different states, offering a wide range of family friendly rides, shows and attractions. For more information, please visit Kennywood.com.

About S&S Worldwide

Since 1994, S&S Worldwide has been the world's leading manufacturer of vertical and family thrill rides and is the largest amusement ride manufacturer in the United States. Their portfolio features 50 major roller coasters, 177 tower rides, and more than 300 family thrill and children's rides.

