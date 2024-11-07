Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Pitney-Bowes Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pitney-Bowes (PBI):

Earnings: -$138.47 million in Q3 vs. -$12.52 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.75 in Q3 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.14 per share Revenue: $499.46 million in Q3 vs. $503.03 million in the same period last year.