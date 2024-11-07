|
07.11.2024 23:48:18
Pitney-Bowes Q3 Earnings Summary
Pitney Bowes
2.48 CHF -20.23%
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pitney-Bowes (PBI):
Earnings: -$138.47 million in Q3 vs. -$12.52 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.75 in Q3 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.14 per share Revenue: $499.46 million in Q3 vs. $503.03 million in the same period last year.
Nachrichten zu Pitney Bowes Inc.
|
06.11.24
|Ausblick: Pitney Bowes öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.24
|Ausblick: Pitney Bowes veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)