29.10.2019 13:00:00

Pitney Bowes Installs 100,000th SendPro C Sending Solution

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, data and financial services, today announced it has reached the milestone of 100,000 SendPro C installations in less than 24 months since its launch. The SaaS-based, multi-carrier, all-in-one sending solution has transformed the way businesses are shipping and mailing. Clients value its user-friendly Android interface, innovative product design and sophisticated features, while access to deep analytics gives them visibility into tracking and helps them reduce costs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005310/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

"The SendPro C enables our business to simplify our sending in ways we never thought possible. Now we can send, track and save, all from one solution, without leaving our office,” said Heather Safley, Southern Leather Co. "As a small business, Southern Leather Co. enjoys having a postal solution that is user friendly. All our employees now utilize all the functions. It’s a dream.”

"SendPro C simplifies office shipping and mailing for today’s businesses. Reaching this milestone of 100,000 SendPro C installations demonstrates the solution’s continuing popularity and the positive impact it has had on the market,” said Jason Dies, EVP and President, Pitney Bowes Sending Technology Solutions. "The launch of SendPro C marked a turning point in the evolution of our sending technologies and the value we deliver for our clients. It has helped shape the future of our business and will lead us towards our next century of growth.”

The 100,000th SendPro milestone is reached as Pitney Bowes announces its latest Parcel Shipping Index, which highlights the growth of the parcel shipping industry in 13 of the world’s major markets. By 2025, forecasts the report, parcel volume is set to reach 200 billion. Although ecommerce is a key contributing factor to the predicted growth, office sending is also forecast to rise. This is particularly true in the IT, wholesale B2C and manufacturing industries, according to complementary research Pitney Bowes carried out on its clients’ sending patterns and behaviors. Organizations are choosing SendPro C to drive efficiency, accelerate productivity and manage this growth.

For more information and to order a SendPro C, click here.

About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; location data; customer information and engagement software; services; and financing. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

