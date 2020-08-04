<
04.08.2020 14:00:00

Pitney Bowes and UPS Team To Offer New Savings To Businesses

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced a new collaboration with UPS® which sees businesses benefit from savings on UPS office shipping products, as part of its Digital Access Program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005135/en/

The collaboration, which comes during Pitney Bowes’ 100th year, will bring businesses discounted UPS shipping rates – up to 62 percent off UPS 2nd Day Air® service* and up to 48 percent off UPS® Ground shipments - through its family of award-winning SendPro sending technologies. These include SendPro Online, SendPro C, SendPro +, SendPro Auto and the SendPro P-Series. With parcel shipping volume now reaching 13 billion in the United States, the relationship will help businesses drive down costs and generate savings.

"Access to multiple carriers is crucial for businesses looking for savings, and it’s a benefit we’ve offered our clients for many years. Teaming with UPS takes this to the next level and enables our clients to unlock discounts and eliminate surcharges through our SendPro family of products,” said Jason Dies, EVP and President Sending Technology Solutions, Pitney Bowes. "We’re proud of our strong partnership with UPS and delighted to be able to offer clients a way to save on their shipping spend.”

The program is a continuation of Pitney Bowes’ drive to deliver simplicity in sending. In addition to generating savings, clients benefit from a quick and easy onboarding experience, with fast, intuitive access to UPS’ services. This experience is facilitated by APIs included with SendPro that allow users to open a UPS account without leaving the SendPro platform and ensuring customers automatically receive their discounted rate. Users also have complete transparency into their shipping spend, with discounted rates while eliminating many common surcharges.

"Partnering with Pitney Bowes bolsters our Digital Access Program and extends our market leading logistics services to hundreds of thousands of businesses,” said Christy Parrish, Vice-President of Digital Access Acceleration, UPS. "We share with Pitney Bowes a firm commitment and dedication to supporting businesses of all sizes.”

For more information please visit: www.pitneybowes.com/us/discounts/UPS.

*Rates are limited to shipping from the continental U.S. only. These rates and discounts exclude shipment origins from Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and Alaska. Rates and any applicable discounts are subject to change at any time without notice.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

Nachrichten zu Pitney Bowes Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pitney Bowes Inc.mehr Analysen

