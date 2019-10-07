PitchBook Announces Fall European Conference Schedule

SEATTLE, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced its Fall European conference schedule. PitchBook will attend and participate in several conferences, including BVCA Summit, NOAH London and Web Summit. At Web Summit, PitchBook's Director of Research and Analysis, Nizar Tarhuni, will participate in several sessions including presenting the afternoon keynote on 5 November.

PitchBook's fall conference schedule is below. If you'd like to connect with PitchBook at any of the events, reach out to events@pitchbook.com.

BVCA Summit

When : 9-10 October

: 9-10 October Where : Two Temple Place & The Landmark London, London, UK

: Two Temple Place & The Landmark London, What : BVCA Summit brings over 850 investors, business leaders, and policy makers to discuss emerging sectors, new strategies and look at the next decade for private equity and venture capital. For more information, check out the website.

: BVCA Summit brings over 850 investors, business leaders, and policy makers to discuss emerging sectors, new strategies and look at the next decade for private equity and venture capital. For more information, check out the website. Participation: PitchBook will be at booth #10 and is sponsoring the reception on 10 October following closing remarks.

NOAH London

When : 30-31 October

: 30-31 October Where : Old Billingsgate, London, UK

: Old Billingsgate, What : NOAH London is Europe's leading growth investment conference with a program covering key verticals including fintech, mobility, edtech and consumer products. For more information, check out the website.

: NOAH London is leading growth investment conference with a program covering key verticals including fintech, mobility, edtech and consumer products. For more information, check out the website. Participation: PitchBook will be at booth G8.

Web Summit

When : 4-7 November

: 4-7 November Where : Altice Arena , Lisbon, Portugal

: , About the Conference : Web Summit gathers the founders and CEOs of technology companies, fast-growing startups, policymakers and heads of state to discuss the future of the global technology industry. For more information, check out the website.

: Web Summit gathers the founders and CEOs of technology companies, fast-growing startups, policymakers and heads of state to discuss the future of the global technology industry. For more information, check out the website. Participation: PitchBook is sponsoring the Investor Lounge at Web Summit and Nizar Tarhuni , PitchBook's Director of Research and Analysis, will participate in the following sessions:

PitchBook is sponsoring the Investor Lounge at Web Summit and , PitchBook's Director of Research and Analysis, will participate in the following sessions: 5 November at 13:20 – Venture Stage



Nizar Tarhuni will give the opening keynote for the global venture overview.

5 November at 13:30 – Venture Stage



Following opening remarks, Nizar Tarhuni will moderate a panel discussion on how the shift toward late-stage investments has created a challenging landscape for early-stage startups seeking funding.

7 November at 11:35 – Venture Stage



Nizar Tarhuni will moderate a panel discussion on the impacts of companies staying private longer.

For more information about other events PitchBook is attending, check out this blog post. To set up meetings with PitchBook at any of these events, email events@pitchbook.com.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves nearly 40,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

