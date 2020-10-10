+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
10.10.2020 03:00:00

PITAKA Launches The MagEZ Case For iPad Pro That Offers Seamless Functionality With The Apple Magic Keyboard

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PITAKA, a business building 'alternative tech' gadgets, announced the MagEZ Case for iPad Pro, the newest edition to the MagEZ' magnetic ecosystem' Series of products. Crafted using PITAKA's signature aramid fiber, the MagEZ iPad Pro Case is extremely slim, and form-fitting making it one of the only cases on the market to offer seamless integration between the iPad Pro and the Apple Magic Keyboard.

The PITAKA Team found that with the release of the iPad Pro 2020 and Apple Magic Keyboard earlier this year, there were no cases on the market at that time that were compatible with both. The only option was for users to suffer the inconvenience of removing their iPad Case case each time they used the Magic Keyboard. 

PITAKA aims to eliminate the misconception that users must give up protection for style or, in this case, functionality. Using their patented vacuum forming process combined with aerospace-grade materials, PITAKA designed and produced an iPad Pro Case slim enough to allow compatibility with the Magic Keyboard, while still offering protection and functionality.

MagEZ Case for iPad Pro Features

  • Allows full functionality between an iPad Pro 2018/2020 and Apple Magic Keyboard.
  • The MagEZ iPad Pro Case uses patented magnetic pins that allow for pass-through charging between the iPad Pro and Apple Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio, leaving users free to charge the iPad Pro while also using a plugin accessory.
  • Crafted from aerospace-grade aramid fiber, the MagEZ Case for iPad Pro is scratch-resistant and extremely light, weighing a mere 4.4oz. Aramid is the ideal material for mobile and tablet cases, as the material does not interfere with cell, WiFi, or GPS signals.
  • Ultra-thin and precisely cut, allowing easy access to the Type-C charging port for hubs and third-party dongles.
  • The ultra-thin cover allows the Apple Pencil to attach and charge through the case without removing it. 
  • A Card Holder Clip is also available to secure your Apple Pencil and to conveniently store and access business and credit cards when on the go.

MagEZ Case for iPad Pro Specifications 

Available for both iPad Pro 11" and 12.9", compatible with the iPad Pro 2018 and iPad Pro 2020. 

The MagEZ Case for iPad Pro will be available to purchase from today, from https://www.ipitaka.com/products/magez-case-for-ipad-pro, priced at US$69.99.

See the MagEZ Case for iPad Pro in action: https://youtu.be/aD0cvaI8BI4

About PITAKA: PITAKA prides itself on crafting unique and functional tech accessories using specialized materials, such as our signature aramid fiber. PITAKA offers alternative gadgets for those living a modern on the go lifestyle while inspiring us to stand out. 

Anna Huang

anna@ipitaka.com

PITAKA

+852 9202 6223

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

PITAKA MagEZ Case for iPad Pro Case Page

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pitaka-launches-the-magez-case-for-ipad-pro-that-offers-seamless-functionality-with-the-apple-magic-keyboard-301149725.html

SOURCE PITAKA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 320.80
1.81 %
Alcon 56.16
1.63 %
Part Grp Hldg 875.60
1.58 %
Novartis 80.66
0.77 %
Lonza Grp 557.20
0.76 %
Swiss Life Hldg 356.40
-0.89 %
UBS Group 10.63
-1.16 %
The Swatch Grp 219.80
-1.26 %
CS Group 9.57
-1.26 %
Zurich Insur Gr 321.80
-1.29 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.10.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ October 2020
09.10.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
09.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Apple
09.10.20
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV
09.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Durchbruch über den 200er-EMA? / EUR/USD – Trendkanal zurückerobert
08.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.40% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc
08.10.20
Verunsicherung unter SMI-Anlegern wächst
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sunrise-Übernahme durch UPC ist auf gutem Weg - Sunrise-Aktie leicht im Plus
UBS ist gemäss VR-Präsident Weber "nicht auf Brautschau" - UBS-Aktie leichter
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Anleger schicken Meyer Burger tief südwärts
SMI geht stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Zuschlägen -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend im Minus
LafargeHolcim in den USA anscheinend wegen Kuba-Aktivitäten vor Gericht - Aktie im Minus
Novartis erhält EMA-PRIME-Status für Iptacopan zur Behandlung von Nierenleiden - Novartis-Aktie profitiert
AMD-Aktie tiefer, Xilinx-Aktie haussiert: AMD will offenbar Xilinx kaufen - Mehr Konkurrenz für Intel
Bullenmarkt beim Bitcoin? Krypto-Trader erwarten ruhiges Quartal für Altcoins
Darum geben Dollar und Euro zum Franken nach
Unilever will trotz Strafsteuer weiterhin Niederlande verlassen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Zuschlägen -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend im Minus
Der heimische Markt beendete den letzten Handelstag dieser Woche mit Zuwächsen. Dagegen trat der deutsche Leitindex im Freitagshandel nur auf der Stelle. Die Wall Street marschierte derweil weiter. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende vor allem bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB