08.04.2021 16:20:00

PIRTEK Plans for International Growth into Canada

Global Onsite and Retail Hydraulic Hose Replacement Provider Expanding Into 24th Country

ROCKLEDGE, Fla., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PIRTEK, a global service provider for on-site hydraulic and industrial hose replacement and related product retailer, is expanding its brand presence into Canada. PIRTEK recognizes the Canadian hydraulic hose industry demand is high, yet the country largely lacks a strong franchise brand's existence to provide service. PIRTEK will concentrate on targeting at least one new location in each province in Canada.

PIRTEK Logo

Currently, PIRTEK operates in 23 countries with more than 430 units across the globe. Despite the pandemic, it has continued its growth over recent years, up 7% in sales and 28.5% in unit increase from June 2019 to June 2020. The company's extensive growth and success has led PIRTEK to seek out more international markets. It has set its sights on Canada to meet the hose repair and replacement need, similar to the U.S. demand, yet lacking a strong national franchise brand presence in the country.

"PIRTEK has already expanded into 23 countries, branching out into brand new areas is charted territory for us, and Canada has a healthy need for hydraulic and industrial hose repair," said Kim Gubera, PIRTEK USA's CEO. "Our new Canadian franchisees will help build the PIRTEK brand in the country, and they'll receive comprehensive training and support to ensure they're great ambassadors for more country-wide franchisees to follow. This is a great opportunity where the sky's the limit for wide-reaching territories and revenues."

PIRTEK prides itself on being able to fill customers' needs quickly and efficiently, having the widest variety of unique products and parts to keep essential projects up and running. Its quick turnaround time is also credited to the 24/7 onsite service it offers to hydraulic and industrial based businesses, often enabling customers to be up-and-running again quickly, minimizing equipment downtime.

PIRTEK has more than 40 years' experience in the industry and is actively seeking qualified and passionate franchise partners to capitalize on the emerging market success. PIRTEK hopes to onboard potential franchisees who put customer service at the forefront of their mission, and it welcomes driven individuals from any and all industries, regardless of technical experience. An initial investment for PIRTEK ranges from $386,300 - $869,300. Franchisees can expect to receive access to and ongoing training and support as well as exclusive territories.

To learn more about PIRTEK Canada, visit www.pirtekcanada.ca.

ABOUT PIRTEK:

PIRTEK provides the fastest hydraulic hose replacement and industrial hose repair service with onsite mobile and service centers in 23 countries. It has a 1-hour ETA for on-site hose service, is available 24/7 and is a simple solution that minimizes equipment downtime and eliminates the need for customers to leave their job sites or facilities to locate new hydraulic hoses and hydraulic fittings. Simply, this is how, "We'll Keep You Operating!" To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.pirtekcanada.ca.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pirtek-plans-for-international-growth-into-canada-301265200.html

SOURCE PIRTEK USA

﻿

