SMI 10’386 0.8%  SPI 12’952 0.8%  Dow 30’216 0.1%  DAX 13’393 1.1%  Euro 1.0835 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’487 1.1%  Gold 1’878 0.0%  Bitcoin 20’576 1.7%  Dollar 0.8852 -0.1%  Öl 50.3 -1.1% 
22.12.2020 14:38:00

Pippin Dental Care Announces Opening of New Office in Downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pippin Dental Care, a 20-year-old dental and esthetic practice located in Sevierville, TN announced today that a new office, Marble City Dentistry & Facial Esthetics, will open on January 4, 2021 in downtown Knoxville in the First Horizon Plaza (Plaza Tower) building at 800 South Gay Street, Suite P325.

Dr. William (Bill) Pippin said, "Since we moved our own residence to downtown Knoxville about six years ago, we recognized a need for a high-quality urban dental practice which also features esthetic offerings. Dentists in larger metro areas, such as Los Angeles, are combining these services because they are uniquely qualified by training to know not only about oral health but also about the anatomy and musculature of the face and head, which leads to better outcomes in esthetics."

Continued Laura Pippin, esthetic coordinator, "Knoxville's downtown residential population is continuing to grow, and this community needs access to high-quality care with the ultimate convenience of being within walking or biking distance to a provider. In addition, growing inner city neighborhoods within just a few miles are convenient to downtown, so we believe we can satisfy the high demand for these services closer to home."

In addition to routine oral and dental care, the practice offers implants, orthodontics, periodontics, root canals, pediatric dentistry, extractions, IV sedation, and more.

Dr. Pippin is uniquely qualified to help people who avoid the dentist due to anxiety or cognitive limitations. He is one of the few practitioners in the area qualified to administer IV sedation in the office setting for general dental procedures. The practice also offers one-day crowns with its ceramic CEREC® technology. Lastly, Dr. Pippin offers treatment for TMJ and migraine headaches and has been pleased to help many who are debilitated by these conditions.

The esthetic side of the practice will offer treatments with Botox®, Xeomin®, Voluma®, Juvéderm Ultra®, and Revanesse®, along with PDO thread lifts. Dr. Pippin has completed advanced training with the American Academy of Facial Esthetics in the administration of all these procedures.

Current Pippin Dental Care patients will continue to be served by the Sevierville office, but they may also make appointments at the new Marble City Dentistry & Facial Esthetics office if it is more convenient or preferable. New patients may call (865) 888-8999 beginning now to schedule appointments in Knoxville in January 2021 and beyond.

For more information, please email hello@marblecitydentistry.com or visit www.marblecitydentistry.com.

About William Pippin, DDS
A native of Bristol, Tennessee, Dr. William Pippin graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a major in biology. He received his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree from the UT College of Dentistry in Memphis. Dr. Pippin brings with him over three decades of dental experience. After serving as an associate dentist in Knoxville, he opened his own practice in Pigeon Forge where he remained until 1999, when he moved to his present location in Sevierville.

Agency Contact:
Chuck Morris 
Morris Creative Group LLC
(865) 637-9869
cjmorris@morriscreative.com

Practice Contact:
William H. Pippin, DDS
Laura Pippin, Esthetic Coordinator
(865) 888-8999
hello@marblecitydentistry.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pippin-dental-care-announces-opening-of-new-office-in-downtown-knoxville-301197340.html

SOURCE Marble City Dentistry & Facial Esthetics

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

LafargeHolcim 47.49
1.95 %
CS Group 11.02
1.52 %
Alcon 57.18
1.45 %
Nestle 101.70
1.34 %
Swiss Re 80.94
1.12 %
Part Grp Hldg 992.60
0.45 %
ABB 24.17
0.42 %
Novartis 78.44
0.32 %
Swisscom 468.30
0.21 %
Givaudan 3’680.00
0.08 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:21
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
07:01
Daily Markets: S&P500 – Bullishe Tageskerze / Julius Bär – Doppelboden?
21.12.20
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneinheitlich -- Mutation des Coronavirus bereitet Sorgen: SMI schliesst tiefrot -- DAX schliesst mit herben Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Erster Impfstoff für die EU: Zulassung für BioNTech/Pfizer-Präparat - BioNTech-Aktie schliesst mit Gewinnen
Bitcoin fällt unter jüngsten Rekordstand
Marktprognosen 2020: Hier lagen Analysten falsch - hier richtig
Gegenbewegung: SMI und DAX legen zu -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
Welche Kryptowährungen Bitcoin den Rang ablaufen könnten
Roche erzielt positive Studien-Ergebnisse mit Faricimab bei Augenkrankheit - Aktie dennoch leichter
Schweizer Apothekenmarkt - Wer hat die Nase vorn?
Lonza-Aktie fester: Lonza erweitert Produktion von Biokonjugaten in Visp
EMA genehmigt Impfstoff von BioNTech und Pfizer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gegenbewegung: SMI und DAX legen zu -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag sehr stark und auch der DAX springt deutlich nach oben. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Dienstag geschwächt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit