Piper Sandler Expands Healthcare Equity Research with the Addition of Yasmeen Rahimi

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm, is pleased to announce the hiring of Yasmeen Rahimi as a senior research analyst responsible for covering biotechnology companies. She will be based in the firm’s New York office.

Prior to joining the firm, Rahimi was a senior research analyst and co-head of biotech research at ROTH Capital Partners. While at ROTH Capital Partners, Rahimi published 600 notes over a two-year period across a coverage universe of 26 companies. Earlier in her career, Rahimi was a biotech research associate at H.C. Wainwright & Company and Guggenheim Partners. Before starting her career in equity research, Rahimi was a researcher at Shire Pharmaceuticals, where she identified biomarkers used for endpoints in clinical trials for new drugs treating rare diseases.

"We are excited to welcome Yasmeen and her equity research and overall industry expertise to our biotech research group. Her addition will add strength to our firm’s overall leadership in the healthcare sector and add immediate value for our clients,” said Michael Cox, director of equity research at Piper Sandler.

Rahimi earned a master’s degree in analytical chemistry from Purdue University, a doctorate in biochemistry from Indiana University School of Medicine, and was a postdoctoral fellow at Yale University School of Medicine. She received dual bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and German, with honors, from Butler University.

The Piper Sandler healthcare equity research group consists of 13 senior analysts covering over 200 companies across the following sectors: biotechnology, distributors, healthcare services IT, hospitals, life science tools, managed care, medical diagnostics, medical technology and devices, and specialty pharmaceuticals.

