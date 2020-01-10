|
10.01.2020 16:46:00
Piper Sandler Expands Equity Research with the Hiring of Mark Lear
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm, is pleased to announce the addition of senior research analyst, Mark Lear. He will cover the large cap E&P sector and will be based in the firm’s New York office.
Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Lear was a managing director and senior research analyst at Jeffries LLC, where he covered oil and gas exploration and production. Prior to Jeffries, Lear was a director and senior research analyst at Credit Suisse.
"We are excited to welcome Mark to the firm. With 14 years of experience covering the energy sector, Mark has established strong relationships with institutional clients and company management teams in the sector through his thoughtful research approach,” said Michael Cox, director of equity research at Piper Sandler. "The Energy sector is volatile but we are investing in our platform to best serve our clients throughout the cycle.”
Lear is an active Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Bates College.
ABOUT PIPER SANDLER
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Asset management products and services are offered through separate investment advisory affiliates.
©2020. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036
