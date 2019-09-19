Piper Jaffray Expands Technology Equity Research with the Hiring of Brent Bracelin and Rob Owens

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm, is pleased to announce the addition of senior research analysts, Brent Bracelin and Rob Owens. Both Bracelin and Owens will cover the software sectors and be based in the firm’s Portland, Oregon office.

Prior to joining Piper Jaffray, Bracelin was a managing director and equity research analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., where he covered cloud software and analytics. Earlier in his career, Bracelin was a technology analyst at Charter Investment Group and a generalist at the Red Chip Review. He was ranked by Institutional Investor’s All-America Research Team in three categories, and has been frequently quoted in Barron’s, Business Insider, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters and Dow Jones.

Prior to joining Piper Jaffray, Owens was a managing director and equity research analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., where he managed its security and infrastructure software practice. Owens earned a third-place ranking in The Wall Street Journal’s "Best on the Street” survey for his earnings forecasting and a sixth-place ranking in a Reuters survey for his software sector research.

"These hires underscore our commitment to build an industry-leading technology platform at Piper Jaffray. Brent and Rob will bring a collaborative research approach to our platform. They have worked together for the past 20+ years, and we are excited to welcome them both to our team,” said Michael Cox, director of equity research at Piper Jaffray.

Bracelin earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Linfield College. Owens graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and finance from Linfield College.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) is a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Jaffray & Co., member SIPC and FINRA; in Europe through Piper Jaffray Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Jaffray Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Asset management products and services are offered through five separate investment advisory affiliates?U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered Advisory Research, Inc., Piper Jaffray Investment Management LLC, PJC Capital Partners LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co., and Guernsey-based Parallel General Partners Limited, authorized and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.

