17.10.2019 22:32:00

Piper Jaffray Companies to Hold Management Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Results

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) will release its third quarter 2019 financial results prior to the opening of the market on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. The earnings release will be available that same day at the firm’s website at www.piperjaffray.com.

The company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT) to discuss the financial results. Chad Abraham, chief executive officer; Debbra Schoneman, president; and Tim Carter, chief financial officer, will host the call.

Participants can access the call by dialing 888-810-0209 (domestic) or 706-902-1361 (international) and referencing reservation number: 7486788. Callers should dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the call time. A recording of the conference call will be available for two weeks beginning at approximately noon ET on October 30 by dialing 855-859-2056 and referencing reservation number: 7486788.

The live conference call will also be available via webcast through a link on the Investor Relations section of the firm’s website at www.piperjaffray.com. Participants should register at least 15 minutes prior to the call time. A replay will be available on the firm’s website through the same link approximately three hours after completion of the conference call.

ABOUT PIPER JAFFRAY
Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) is a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Jaffray & Co., member SIPC and FINRA; in Europe through Piper Jaffray Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Jaffray Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Asset management products and services are offered through four separate investment advisory affiliates. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered Piper Jaffray Investment Management LLC, PJC Capital Partners LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co., and Guernsey-based Parallel General Partners Limited, authorized and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.

Since 1895. Member SIPC and NYSE.

© 2019 Piper Jaffray Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

