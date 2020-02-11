Pioneering K-12 Educational Company Appoints Experienced Executive and Former Educator to Expand District Partnerships

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainPOP , the online educational solution that makes rigorous learning experiences accessible and engaging for all, today announced the appointment of Jim Coulon as senior vice president, sales and success. Coulon brings more than 30 years of education experience to BrainPOP, which is used in more than 35,000 schools nationwide.

"Jim's experience leading sales and success will enable our team to provide a more seamless customer journey and reach many more students," said Scott Kirkpatrick, CEO of BrainPOP. "Jim cares deeply about our mission and is committed to the development and growth of the team. We are excited to welcome him to the BrainPOP family."

Since its founding in 1999 by Avraham Kadar, M.D., BrainPOP has been continuously innovating to prepare students to become the leaders of tomorrow. Over the last 20 years, BrainPOP has reached more than 300 million learners worldwide. From the beginning, the BrainPOP approach engaged kids' curiosity through short animated movies that make complicated ideas simple and clear, helping them experience the sudden burst of understanding that Dr. Kadar called a "brain pop." Today, BrainPOP's rigorous standards-aligned learning experiences blend knowledge-building content with student-driven projects. Kids have endless opportunities to take agency over their learning and be creators, whether they are making their own BrainPOP movies, connecting ideas by developing a concept map, or coding a game. Schools and districts nationwide, including Austin ISD (TX) and Gwinnett County (GA), utilize BrainPOP to raise academic achievement and strengthen students' critical, computational, and creative thinking skills.

"As a former classroom teacher, I know the love and trust BrainPOP inspires among educators," said Coulon. "BrainPOP's mission to empower kids to shape the world around them and within them truly resonates with me. I am thrilled to help shape the continued growth of this EdTech pioneer and industry leader."

Coulon began his career in education as a teacher in San Diego, where he built and managed one of the first internet-capable computer labs in the region and developed technology curricula for English language learners. Over the course of his career in education sales, he has developed a reputation for driving impact and developing dynamic teams. Before joining BrainPOP, Coulon served as vice president of sales at IXL Learning, chief strategy officer at Achieve3000, and director of marketing and sales at McGraw-Hill Digital Learning.

About BrainPOP

BrainPOP is an online K-12 educational solution that makes rigorous learning experiences accessible and engaging for all. Proven to raise academic achievement, BrainPOP has been a trusted resource to more than six million educators. More than 35,000 U.S. schools use BrainPOP, and nine out of 10 educators would recommend BrainPOP to a friend or colleague. BrainPOP provides endless opportunities for kids to take agency over their learning: Playful, knowledge-building content is thoughtfully embedded with learner-driven projects that strengthen critical, computational, and creative thinking across the entire curriculum. BrainPOP has engaged the hearts and challenged the minds of over 300 million learners worldwide. The company is committed to empowering kids as creators who will succeed and thrive in the classroom and beyond.

