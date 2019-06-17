Pioneering Biotech Selects Kneat for its Validation Life Cycle Management

LIMERICK, Ireland, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSX-V: KSI) ("Kneat") is pleased to announce that a leading company in the field of messenger RNA ("mRNA") has selected Kneat's software as a service ("SaaS") platform for its validation lifecycle management work processes. Initially this customer will configure its computer system validation ("CSV") work process on the platform and expand to other validation processes in the future.

"This innovative biotech company is using mRNA to transform the way medicines are developed and delivered and we are excited to be supporting their operations with our leading paperless validation solution", said Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat. "Our globally scalable platform is proven to cut costs and deliver a higher compliance standard for early stage biotech to large pharma companies."

Kneat's team will begin deployment at the customer's United States headquarters in the coming weeks with an expected go-live date for CSV in the fourth quarter of 2019. In line with Kneat's typical contracts, this subscription agreement is for three years starting on June 11, 2019.

Kneat continues to expand its customer pipeline and will report on further developments as they occur.

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx software platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

