Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’281 -1.6%  SPI 15’758 -1.2%  Dow 34’911 1.5%  DAX 14’153 -0.1%  Euro 1.0286 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’831 -0.5%  Gold 1’941 -0.5%  Bitcoin 39’406 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9512 -0.1%  Öl 108.4 0.7% 
1 Aktie gratis
Pioneer Media Holdings Aktie [Valor: 111058080 / ISIN: CA7237472005]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.04.2022 09:00:00

Pioneer Appoints Darcy Taylor as New Chief Executive Officer

Pioneer Media Holdings
0.68 EUR -4.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen
  • Over 20 years’ executive experience in technology and entertainment industries globally
  • Former CEO of East Side Games Group, Canada’s leading free-to-play mobile game company
  • Leveraging expertise and success scaling and accelerating operational development to execute on Pioneer’s growth strategy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (NEO: JPEG, AQSE: PNER) ("Pioneer” or the "Company”) is excited to announce that it has appointed Darcy Taylor as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO”), effective immediately.

Previous to Pioneer, Darcy was CEO of East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.”), one of Pioneer’s portfolio companies. During his tenure, he was responsible for leading the company through transformational growth including taking the company from a private issuer to reporting on the TSX.V and then subsequently graduating to the TSX in 2021. Darcy also led the company through over $150 million in M&A transactions, including the acquisition of East Side Games in 2021. Under Darcy’s leadership, the company grew from a pre-revenue, start-up to over $93 million in revenue from 2019 to 2021, resulting from a combination of organic and accretive acquisition growth.

Darcy brings a wealth of expertise to this role and has over 20 years of senior executive experience building successful companies and brands spanning, Asia, Europe, and North America. He has a proven track record in C-suite and senior leadership roles, at IMG Canada (now Endeavor LLC), Logic Technologies Inc, JT International S.A. and MASEV Communications Inc, that was acquired by IMG Canada. His experience spans corporate, agency, and entrepreneurial environments across free-to-play mobile games, blockchain, digital marketing, media, sports and entertainment industries.

Mike Edwards, Chairman of the Board of Pioneer, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Darcy as CEO of Pioneer. It’s the perfect inflection point for the Company, and Darcy’s global executive experience and transformative operational expertise will be crucial for the execution and delivery on our growth strategy.” He continued, "Coming from East Side Gaming Group, Darcy brings extensive knowledge of the global gaming market, especially go to market strategy for free-to-play games which will translate strongly to Pioneer’s strategy of developing play-to-earn games.”

Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer, commented, "I want to thank Mike and the Board for the confidence in me to lead Pioneer as CEO through its next phase of growth. I am excited to take my experience at East Side Games and the free-to-play games market and translate that into a successful growth strategy for Pioneer. The Web3, NFT industry is at its infancy, and we have an opportunity to position Pioneer as an early leader in the space.”

About Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.

Pioneer is a technology incubator creating a full Web3 ecosystem focusing on NFT, NFT Gaming, DAO and tokenized communities. Pioneer’s experienced management team leverages its global network and expertise to provide investors with direct access to a portfolio of innovative, early-stage to mid-level growth companies in the space.

Additional information about Pioneer is available at www.p10neer.com or www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF PIONEER MEDIA HOLDINGS INC.

"Darcy Taylor

CEO & Director
ir@p10neer.com

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Brian Stockbridge /Steve McGlennan    +44 7876 888 011

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Pioneer Media Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pioneer Media Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV

Wie funktionieren Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate und in welcher Marktphase sind sie besonders geeignet? Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, erklärt Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ, wie Anleger mit einem erhöhtem Sicherheitsbedürfnis von Kapitalschutz-Zertifikaten profitieren könnten. Durch die hohe Unsicherheit an den Märkten aufgrund des Ukraine Kriegs und den gleichzeitigen Inflationssorgen können Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate ein attraktives Produkt darstellen. Ausserdem erklärt Manuel Dürr, wo die Risiken der Produkte liegen und welche verschiedenen Varianten der Zertifikate auf dem Markt existieren.

Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

06:29 Keyinvest 20.04.2022
06:20 Bank of America überrascht
19.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.65% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Helvetia Holding AG, ABB Ltd, ams-OSRAM AG
19.04.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Lindt & Sprüngli erhöht Ziele - Corona-Krise ausgestanden?
19.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.80% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
19.04.22 Marktüberblick: VW-Aktie nach Zahlen schwach
19.04.22 SMI nach Ostern etwas leichter erwartet
14.04.22 Manuel Dürr – Leonteq: Struki ABC: Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’805.09 18.50 SMIUBU
Short 13’077.92 13.15 SSMDQU
Short 13’623.76 8.25 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 12’281.42 19.04.2022 17:31:30
Long 11’730.06 17.32 PSSMCU
Long 11’488.46 12.95 PSSMDU
Long 10’896.98 8.01 OSSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re Aktie News: Swiss Re im Bärenmodus
Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen schliessen mit kräftigem Plus -- SMI geht mit Verlusten in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
CS-Aktionäre sollen laut Glass Lewis die Entlastung für 2020 verweigern - Credit Suisse-Aktie im Plus
"Bärenmarktrally" bietet laut Morgan Stanley-Analyst perfekte Voraussetzungen für Marktkorrektur
Krypto-Fan Mark Cuban setzt grosse Hoffnungen auf Ethereum-"Merge"
Netflix macht weniger Gewinn - Netflix-Aktie nachbörslich mit dramatischem Kursrutsch
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Swiss Life-Aktie tiefer: CEO rechnet lediglich mit leicht steigenden Immobilienpreisen
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk plant Twitter-Übernahme - Posten im Verwaltungsrat hätte Kauf verhindert
FINMA: Darum besteht durch Ukraine-Krieg keine flächendeckende Gefahr für Schweizer Finanzmarkt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten