19.03.2021 16:15:00

Pinnacle Treatment Centers Opens Three Additional Opioid Addiction Treatment Centers In Ohio

MT. LAUREL, N.J., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leader in providing accessible, affordable treatment for individuals struggling with substance abuse, has opened Athens Treatment Services, Hamilton Treatment Services and Solon Treatment Services in Ohio.

(PRNewsfoto/Pinnacle Treatment Centers)

Athens Treatment Services is located at 8978 United Lane, Suite 102, in Athens; Hamilton Treatment Services is located in 8500 Bilstein Blvd in Hamilton; and Solon Treatment Services is located at 29201 Aurora Road, Suite 500, in Solon.

The community-based programs are among Pinnacle's 19 outpatient opioid addiction treatment centers in the Buckeye State with more on the way. In addition, Pinnacle operates a detox unit—Recovery Works Portage—in Ravenna; a residential treatment center—Recovery Works—in Columbus; and intensive outpatient programs with recovery homes, also in Columbus.

2020 proved to be a devastating year, not just because of COVID deaths, but because of the overdose deaths that also resulted from the coronavirus pandemic.

A news release issued by the office of the Ohio Attorney General David Yost in January stated that more Ohioans died of an opioid overdose during a three-month period last year than at any time since the opioid epidemic began. Athens, Butler, and Cuyahoga Counties are three of the many areas that have seen an increase in drug-related deaths and continue to be afflicted by opioid abuse.

"Ohio needs more treatment. We're trying to meet that need as quickly as possible with quality, affordable care," said Joe Pritchard, CEO, Pinnacle Treatment Centers, which offers a full continuum of care throughout Ohio. A U.S. Navy veteran, Pritchard went through his own recovery journey more than 45 years ago and has made it his personal mission to help others overcome the disease of addiction. "Addiction can affect anyone, your neighbor, your friend, your co-worker, your loved one. And this is how we can be impactful, by being embedded in the communities that need help the most."

Medicaid-friendly, all three centers provide medication-assisted treatment (MAT), particularly methadone, at the facilities. MAT is the gold standard of care for opioid addiction and includes methadone, buprenorphine, Vivitrol, and counseling.

The FDA-approved medicines work to curb withdrawal symptoms from heroin and pain pill addiction; prevent relapse; and help ease the physical discomfort that accompanies opioid recovery.

Individual and group counseling is provided as part of a holistic approach to patient care. Relapse prevention, nutrition education, life skills counseling, meditation strategies, and trigger identification and management are a few areas of focus.

Holly Broce, president of Pinnacle's opioid treatment program division, said, "It's been a painful year for so many individuals. Unfortunately, many have turned to drugs and alcohol to cope. Overdoses have spiked almost everywhere, but it's important to remember, any amount of overdoses is too many."

The ultimate goal of MAT is full recovery, including the ability to live a self-directed life. This treatment approach has been shown to improve patient survival; increase retention in treatment; decrease illicit opioid use and other criminal activity; increase patients' ability to gain and maintain employment; and more.

All three centers accept Medicaid, commercial insurance, and offer reasonable self-pay rates. Their hours are Mondays through Fridays, 6 a.m.- 2 p.m., and on Saturdays, 6 a.m.- 9 a.m. Individuals can call Athens at 740-274-4246; Hamilton at 513-285-9583; and Solon at 440-337-4349 for a free confidential assessment.

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Headquartered in New Jersey, Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a recognized leader in comprehensive drug and alcohol addiction treatment serving nearly 33,000 patients daily in California (Aegis Treatment Centers), Georgia (HealthQwest), Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. With more than 115 community-based locations, Pinnacle provides a full continuum of quality care including medically-monitored detoxification/withdrawal management, residential treatment, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programming with recovery homes, and outpatient medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder. For more information, visit pinnacletreatment.com or call 800-782-1520.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pinnacle-treatment-centers-opens-three-additional-opioid-addiction-treatment-centers-in-ohio-301250799.html

SOURCE Pinnacle Treatment Centers

