Pinnacle Bank Reports Fall In Full Year Profit
(RTTNews) - Pinnacle Bank (PBNK.OB) reported earnings for full year that Dropped, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $5.45 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $8.85 million, or $1.49 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period fell 8.0% to $36.98 million from $40.18 million last year.
Pinnacle Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
