SMI 11’338 -0.1%  SPI 14’621 0.0%  Dow 34’413 0.3%  DAX 15’407 -0.3%  Euro 1.0939 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’039 0.2%  Gold 1’898 0.1%  Bitcoin 35’091 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8966 -0.1%  Öl 69.2 0.6% 
27.05.2021 19:42:00

Pinkberry Welcomes Summer with Island Mango Frozen Yogurt and Cold Brew Fruit Teas

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for warmer weather, Pinkberry® (www.Pinkberry.com) is serving up a mouthwatering frozen yogurt flavor, Island Mango, and two Cold Brew Fruit Teas, Strawberry Hibiscus and Mango Passionfruit. These refreshing treats can be enjoyed in stores beginning on May 21.

Pinkberry's summer offerings include Island Mango frozen yogurt and two Cold Brew Fruit Teas, Strawberry Hibiscus and Mango Passionfruit.

Enjoy Pinkberry's Island Mango frozen yogurt and two Cold Brew Fruit Teas, Strawberry Hibiscus and Mango Passionfruit.

For a real taste of summer, try topping the Island Mango frozen yogurt with freshly sliced mango, kiwi and granola pieces. To quench your thirst, the Strawberry Hibiscus Tea and Mango Passionfruit Tea can both be shaken with fresh, hand cut fruit and flavored Bursting Boba.

"Our light and refreshing Island Mango Frozen Yogurt and Cold Brew Fruit Teas are the perfect addition to hot summer days," said Melissa Hubbell, senior director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "We know our customers are looking for delicious ways to stay cool this season and Pinkberry has something for everyone."

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

  • Island Mango – mango frozen yogurt with hints of banana and pineapple

Promotional Cold Brew Fruit Teas:

  • Strawberry Hibiscus Tea – Cold brew hibiscus tea with strawberry bursting boba, fresh strawberries and fresh blueberries
  • Mango Passionfruit Tea – Cold brew black tea with mango bursting boba, fresh strawberries and fresh mango

About Pinkberry
Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 22 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 28 countries.

For more information, please visit www.Pinkberry.com.

 

Island Mango frozen yogurt

Strawberry Hibiscus Cold Brew Fruit Tea

Mango Passionfruit Cold Brew Fruit Tea

Pinkberry

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pinkberry-welcomes-summer-with-island-mango-frozen-yogurt-and-cold-brew-fruit-teas-301301170.html

SOURCE Pinkberry

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

13:42 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
11:12 Weekly-Hits: Europäischer Telekomsektor Im Gespräch / Europäische Ölmultis Im Aufschwung
10:15 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:52 Marktüberblick: Puma mit Aktienplatzierung im Blick
08:42 SMI setzt Rekordfahrt fort
25.05.21 Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV
21.05.21 Lyxor: Was Investitionen in den Lyxor Green Bond ETF im Jahr 2020 bewirkt haben
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
mehr

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Zum Start in die Pfingstwoche hat auch der SMI ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht. Welche Daten und welche Aktien den Leitindex bewegen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Richemont #Swatch

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sulzer-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Sulzer will Division APS abspalten und an Börse bringen
Meyer Burger-Aktie gesucht: Meyer Burger baut Managementteam für Produktion und Lieferketten aus
Ethereum oder doch lieber Bitcoin? Wann sich Anleger für welche Kryptowährung entscheiden sollten
Bayer erleidet in Roundup-Streit Schlappe vor US-Gericht - Bayer-Aktie tiefer
AstraZeneca-Aktie im Minus: Forscher finden Verunreinigungen im AstraZeneca-Impfstoff
Michael Burry & Co. pessimistisch: Tesla-Aktie bei Shortsellern am beliebtesten
Wall Street schliesst im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel nach neuem Allzeithoch im Plus -- DAX schliesst knapp in Rot -- Asiatische Indizes schlussendlich freundlich
Lindt & Sprüngli geht wegen Goldhasen erneut vor Gericht
Novartis und Molecular Partners starten Phase-II/III Studie mit Corona-Kandidat Ensovibep - Aktien uneinheitlich
Bundesrat weitet Kontrolle über Post, ETH, Swisscom und Co. aus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit