07.08.2020 15:07:00

Pinkberry Introduces New Watermelon Lime Frozen Yogurt

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkberry (www.Pinkberry.com) is excited to launch the refreshing frozen yogurt flavor, Watermelon Lime. This tart swirl will be available beginning August 7.

This mouthwatering flavor is sure to delight with its sweet and tangy taste that provides a light and refreshing treat on a hot summer day.

"The delicious combination of watermelon and lime brings a sweet but tart taste that guests will go wild over," said Melissa Hubbell, senior director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "Pinkberry is known for creating unique and vibrant swirly goodness, and this Watermelon Lime frozen yogurt is no exception!"

Promotional Flavor:

  • Watermelon Lime frozen yogurt

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities.

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service, and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry U.S. was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about Pinkberry, visit www.Pinkberry.com

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com

Pinkberry

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pinkberry-introduces-new-watermelon-lime-frozen-yogurt-301101481.html

SOURCE Pinkberry

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’805.00
1.41 %
Sika 206.30
1.33 %
Alcon 56.22
1.30 %
Lonza Grp 574.80
1.23 %
ABB 23.84
1.10 %
Swiss Life Hldg 333.60
-0.33 %
Swiss Re 69.90
-0.65 %
UBS Group 11.00
-0.72 %
The Swatch Grp 191.65
-0.80 %
CS Group 9.92
-1.01 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:52
Vontobel: derimail - Bis heute in Zeichnung: (Callable) BRCs mit 60% Barriere
09:16
SMI nähert sich wieder der 10.000er-Marke
06:16
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Lage bleibt wackelig / EUR/USD – An oberer Trendkanalbegrenzung
06.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Microsoft Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp
06.08.20
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV
05.08.20
Implications of US Borrowing $3 Trillion in H1 2020
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:49
Schroders: How China’s internet sector is leading the world
06.08.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
04.08.20
Schroders: Wie gehen Unternehmen mit ihren Mitarbeitern in der Covid-19-Krise um?
mehr
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief: FDA bewilligt RLF-100 zum Inhalieren bei Coronakrankheit - Aktie auf Höhenflug
Blackstone-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Blackstone Resources vermeldet Fortschritte bei Batteriezellen der nächsten Generation
Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: Wall Street vorbörslich schwächer -- SMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen verlustreich ins Wochenende
Roche erreicht in Studie mit Tecentriq-Kombi Ziele bei Brustkrebs nicht - Aktie dennoch freundlich
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tendiert schwächer
Zukunftsbranche Wasserstoff: Diese Aktien könnten einen Blick wert sein
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO schwächer
Devisenreserven der SNB sinken im Juli deutlich - SNB-Aktie leichter
Fall Wirecard: Philippinische Behörden erwarten lange Ermittlungen - Wirecard-Aktie im Minus
Uber macht mehr Verlust als erwartet - Uber-Aktie gibt vorbörslich nach

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: Wall Street vorbörslich schwächer -- SMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen verlustreich ins Wochenende
Die US-Märkte werden vor dem Wochenende mit Verlusten erwartet. Am heimischen Markt sind am Freitag Gewinne zu beobachten. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich daneben volatil. An den asiatischen Börsen herrschte zum Wochenausklang Einigkeit in Bezug auf die Kursrichtung: Es ging klar nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB