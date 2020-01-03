03.01.2020 10:02:00

Ping An is the First Chinese Asset Owner Signatory to Climate Action 100+

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) announced that the Group has joined Climate Action 100+, an investor initiative launched in 2017 to ensure the world's largest corporate greenhouse gas emitters take necessary action on climate change. Ping An is the first Chinese asset owner signatory to Climate Action 100+. The Group's decision to join the initiative highlights the growing momentum in investor environmental stewardship in China and across Asia.

Currently, more than 420 investors across the world with more than USD38 trillion in assets under management have signed on to Climate Action 100+.

Fiona Reynolds, CEO of Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) said, "We are delighted to welcome Ping An to Climate Action 100+. As an influential long-term investor, its commitment and leadership will be vital to accelerating action on climate change in China and beyond. We look forward to working with Ping An."

In September 2019, Ping An signed up to PRI, making it the first Chinese asset owner signatory. This marked a major milestone in the development of environmental, social and governance (ESG) and responsible investing in China.

Richard Sheng, Board Secretary and Brand Director of Ping An said, "Climate change is a global issue, and its impacts are a topic of universal concern. As a global leading integrated financial services group, Ping An has always responded proactively to business risks and operational risks arising from climate change and released the first TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) report in China. By joining Climate Action 100+, we are building another significant channel to engage with companies on how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adopt sustainable practices. Ping An is committed to tackling climate change and pursuing sustainable development."

Ping An is committed to continuous improvement in climate change-related risk management, as part of its "finance + technology" strategy to develop and apply technologies in different fields. Ping An is also applying artificial intelligence technologies to monitor climate change and environmental quality in China. In recognition of the Group's efforts and achievements, Ping An was selected for Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index in September 2019.

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 200 million retail customers and 500 million Internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world.

Ping An has two over-arching strategies, "pan financial assets" and "pan healthcare", which focus on the provision of financial and healthcare services through our integrated financial services platform and our five ecosystems of financial services, health care, auto services, real estate services and smart city services. Our "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystems" strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An Group is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Company is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Ping An ranked 7th on the Forbes Global 2000 list and 29th on the Fortune Global 500 list. Ping An also ranked 40th on the 2019 WPP Millward Brown BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list. For more information, please visit www.pingan.cn.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ping-an-is-the-first-chinese-asset-owner-signatory-to-climate-action-100-300980786.html

SOURCE Ping An Insurance Group Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08:55
Marktüberblick: Bank-Aktien starten schwungvoll ins Jahr
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin fällt unter 7'000-Dollar-Marke
SMI an Nulllinie -- DAX mit Abschlägen -- Chinas Börsen leicht im Minus
Swiss und Lufthansa im Mittelfeld - Sicherste Airlines der Welt
Credit Suisse legt für 2020 milliardenschweres Aktienrückkaufprogramm auf
Warum Automobilhersteller und Kunden einen Elektroschock bekommen
Dezember 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Rohstoffe im Dezember 2019: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Sunrise-Führungsspitze tritt nach geplatztem UPC-Kauf ab - Aktie im Plus
Wachsender Konkurrenzdruck: Wie lang dominiert Tesla noch den US-Markt?
Bund ignoriert EU-Verordnung zu Entschädigungen im Strommarkt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI an Nulllinie -- DAX rutscht ab -- Chinas Börsen leicht im Minus
Der heimische Markt schliesst am Freitag zur Nulllinie auf. Der deutsche Leitindex weist einen kräftigen Abschlag aus. Vor dem Wochenende notieren die chinesischen Aktienmärkte tiefer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;