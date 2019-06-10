Ping An Good Doctor Launches Groundbreaking 'Private Doctor' Service

SHANGHAI, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor", or the "Company"; stock code: 01833.HK), the world's leading one-stop healthcare ecosystem platform, has launched the innovative "Private Doctor" service in the Ping An Good Doctor App to mark a new era of medical and healthcare practices. The one-stop platform offers comprehensive, high quality medical and healthcare services, including health management, real-time medical consultations, second opinions by experienced doctors and offline medical consultations for more than 200 million people in the emerging middle class.

Riding on Ping An Good Doctor's extensive premium medical resources in China and overseas network as well as its world leading artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the Private Doctor service will transform the traditional practice of medical consultation that involved patients travelling to find medical resources. The dedicated Private Doctor approach enables users to find quality medical and healthcare resources at their fingertips, by employing innovative mobile medical technology that customizes medical services.

New features fulfil users' all-round demand for medical and healthcare services

The newly launched Private Doctor service by Ping An Good Doctor caters to the needs of adults, the elderly and children by appointing dedicated doctors to conduct one-on-one consultations. The system operates round the clock to satisfy holistic medical and healthcare demands, such as real-time medical consultations and offline appointments for outpatient services at hospitals. Doctors employed by Ping An Good Doctor are from mostly Class III Grade A hospitals with over 10 years of professional practice experience each.

Besides, the dedicated Private Doctors are also "health butlers" that integrate the services in medical and healthcare sectors. Through developing an electronic health profile, customizing a physical check-up plan, compiling medical reports, tracing abnormal health indicators and managing weight for users, the Private Doctor service will be able to monitor users' health, thus preventing possible diseases. According to the World Health Organization, the costs of disease prevention, treatment and emergency rescue have a proportion of 1:8.5:100, indicating that investment in health management can substantially save on medical costs.

Behind the Private Doctors service is a professional team made up of reputable doctors from the top 100 hospitals in China, enabling users to efficiently match with selected doctors to seek second opinions and find the best medical solution.

For the elderly who have difficulty seeking medical services, Ping An Good Doctor's Private Doctor has introduced a "Comfort x 5" service to help them make appointments, escort them to medical consultations, settle fees, undergo examinations and collect medicine with the help of trained professional caretakers. The comprehensive service enables a swift process for medical consultation and hospitalization.

Private Doctor starts a new era in medical practice

In recent years, health consciousness and demand for medical and health services have been increasing, especially among the 200 million people in the emerging middle class. There is now a pressing need for higher quality and more personalized medical and health services. However, there are pain points like a lack of healthcare knowledge, repeated check-ups without an accurate diagnosis and long waiting times at hospitals. Thanks to Ping An Good Doctor, a medical partner who is familiar with a person's health and offers immediate assistance can now fill the gap.

Ping An Good Doctor's Private Doctor platform enables easy access to interactions between doctors and users to help doctors monitor people's health. It is also easier for users to obtain more accurate, ongoing medical and healthcare services.

At the same time, the Private Doctor platform partners with insurance agents, banks, consumption and health sectors through its own ecosystem to integrate resources for the provision of diversified "Medicine + Health" solutions, creating a one of its kind ecosystem for medicine and health. It is another giant leap forward following Ping An Good Doctor's announcement of its strategic partnership with Wyeth to offer high quality and Private Doctor services for 12 million members in the Wyeth Mothers' Club.

A spokesperson for Ping An Good Doctor said, "The 200 million Chinese people in the emerging middle class have been longing for high quality medical and health services. Therefore, the Company aims to provide Private Doctors who are highly professional and resourceful in personalizing and customizing services for our users. The new practice will set new standards for the diversified and standardized medical practices catering to those in the emerging middle class."

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190610/2491301-1

SOURCE Ping An Good Doctor