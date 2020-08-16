Pineland Cogentes Ranks No. 630 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 746 Percent

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Pineland Cogentes is No. 630 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Despite the epic challenges of COVID-19 and the disruptions to our families and general economic conditions, our Company has experienced substantial growth. Through our collective efforts, we have helped school systems deliver remote educational opportunities for its students, hospitals maintain unprecedented demand on their IT systems, and offices move their staff to a remote workforce model, to name a few engagements. Customers have seen our services as essential as they navigate through troubled waters. We are honored and humbled that we have achieved this distinct national ranking as number 630 of the fastest-growing 5,000 privately held companies in the United States for 2020. None of this would have been possible without outstanding employees and loyal customers. Our future is bright as we continue to focus on our mission of providing world-class customer service through industry-leading IT solutions that make every client feel that they are our only customer." - Steven McComas, CPA, CGMA, and CEO

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

With five offices located throughout Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, Pineland Cogentes provides unparalleled technology services and solutions to businesses throughout the southeastern United States. Through their managed technology and cyber-security services, Pineland Cogentes is able to provide customers with the peace of mind to know that their systems simply work and that their data is being protected by industry best of breed solutions against ever evolving threats.

