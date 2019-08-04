04.08.2019 11:00:00

Pine Tree Camp Gives Maine Kids With Disabilities the Chance to Be Barrier Free

ROME, Maine, Aug. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How many people do you know who come back from a walk and feel refreshed? If you're in a wheelchair, or if walking just isn't easy for you due to your disability, getting outside can be hard enough. Taking a walk in the woods can be impossible.

Not at Pine Tree Camp.

Every summer, more than 650 Maine children and adults with disabilities arrive at Pine Tree Camp in Rome and their lives are transformed. Campers enter a world that is barrier-free, leaving behind the confines of their disability thanks to the camp's fully accessible campus. Campers actively participate in all the activities for which Maine is famous – kayaking, boating, fishing and hiking – experiencing freedom and independence.

Being able to access nature and the outdoors is truly not something many campers are able to do in their every day lives. For many, their week at Pine Tree Camp is the only time they can have experiences like this.

Camp Director, Dawn Willard-Robinson sees first hand the difference Pine Tree Camp makes in the lives of Maine children and adults with disabilities.

"People with disabilities need nature as much as people who do not have disabilities," she said. "The reality is, they simply aren't as able to access the outdoors in their every day life. We have a fully accessible, barrier-free summer camp with extremely committed staff who work nonstop to make sure our campers are actively participating in anything they want to do."

It may be just six days at camp, but it's only the beginning. Having the chance to experience new things creates a positive ripple effect that impacts camper's lives through increased confidence, independence and the development of new interests that last a lifetime.

Web: http://www.pinetreesociety.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pinetreecamp/
Instagram: @pinetreecamp

 

SOURCE Pine Tree Camp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

02.08.19
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison
02.08.19
Trump schickt Preise auf Talfahrt
02.08.19
Vontobel: derimail - Multi BRC auf Indizes in verschiedenen Währungen
02.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Danone, SAP SE, Carrefour
02.08.19
SMI heute deutlich schwächer erwartet
02.08.19
Daily Markets: Gold – Gelingt der Durchbruch? / Roche – Die Zeit drängt
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.07.19
Schroders: Multi-Asset-Views Ausgabe 6/2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schlecht für Tesla? E-Auto-Vorreiter Norwegen steht wohl vor einem Problem
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zum Franken schwächer
Warum Franken und Yen kräftig steigen - Euro über 1,11 US-Dollar
2-Jahres-Tief: Weshalb der Euro zum Franken sinkt
Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway macht mehr Gewinn
KW 31: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
KW 31: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Bei diesen Aktien könnte der ETF-Boom eine Blase auslösen
Marktüberblick: Ölpreise brechen ein
Silberpreis im Aufwind - geht es weiter bergauf?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Handelsstreit belastet: SMI geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX unter 12'000 Punkten -- Wall Street im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Die Börsen weltweit wurden am Freitag von einem Thema bewegt: Dem Handelsstreit zwischen China und den USA. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich in Rot. Der DAX musste herbe Verluste einstecken. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich mit Abgaben. In Asien ging es spürbar bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB