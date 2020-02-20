20.02.2020 14:20:00

Pillir Creates New App To Help SAP Customers Migrate To S/4HANA

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pillir today announced the release of NANCI, a new application that reduces SAP S/4HANA implementation and maintenance costs by having visibility of ABAP customizations - including TCO. NANCI was created in response to the impending deadline that will affect nearly 60,000 SAP ERP customers, as the migration demand to transfer from ECC to S/4HANA quickly approaches. NANCI is an ABAP custom code impact analysis app that discovers and makes visible all ABAP customizations, while also providing the total cost to migrate and maintain those customizations in S/4HANA.

"SAP customers have built and are building an overwhelming amount of ABAP customizations in their SAP ECC system that will delay and increase the cost of migration to S/4HANA," said Pillir's C.E.O., Vaidya Aiyer. "NANCI helps SAP customers discover their technical debt and understand their TCO in minutes for migrating these ABAP customizations; as well as maintaining them in S/4HANA - making their migrations faster and easier."

NANCI, which stands for users having the ability to Neutralize ABAP Non-core Customizations Immediately, offers the following benefits to SAP ERP customers; including the discovery and visualization of ABAP customizations, such as objects, tcodes, methods, RFC's, tables, reports, programs, screens, functions, data elements, in a manner that is consumable for all stakeholders, total cost of remediating ABAP customizations for S/4HANA and also the total maintenance cost of ABAP customizations in S/4HANA.

Pillir's low-code, digital transformation platform offers an app development framework for SAP ERP customers. Once discovered with NANCI, ABAP code can be modernized on this scalable, self-managed platform. Pillir's EdgeReady Cloud offers users the ability to convert ABAP programs into always-available applications for any device and helps SAP customers digitize their environment quickly, from the core to the edge, via native SAP integration without middleware.

A more extensive overview of NANCI and its capabilities will be provided to the public on Thursday, February 27th at 10AM (MST) via live webinar that will be presented by Pillir's C.E.O., Vaidya Aiyer. For more information on NANCI, please contact J.R. Butler, C.R.O. at Pillir at jr@pillir.io or plan to attend the live product release via webinar.

About Pillir: Formerly appsFreedom, Pillir is a low-code, cloud native, platform as a service provider that specializes in enabling customers to generate resilient, always-available, self-managing applications that work in any connectivity landscape. With pre-built integrations for any system, including SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce.com and other legacy systems, customers leverage Pillir's EdgeReady Cloud platform to modernize any process or application in weeks, regardless of connectivity, device or backend system.

 

SOURCE Pillir

