PILLA MATH has just been released online for homeschoolers, students and teachers

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Dec. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PILLA MATH has just been released online. Its aim is to simplify the understanding of elementary and complex math concepts for students, teachers and homeschoolers.

PILLA MATH is a unique approach to the teaching of mathematics and hopes to make an invaluable contribution to arresting the decline and stagnation in the math performance of students across the globe. Using a series of animated lessons, students are expected to progress comfortably from the basics to advanced math topics. No PILLA MATH lesson is more than 5 minutes, without exception, be it elementary arithmetic or calculus. Visit https://www.pillamath.com

There is one homeschooling test case where PILLA MATH was used exclusively. It contributed to Adolphus Daniel Jr. attaining a perfect 800 score in the SAT Math Level 2 Subject Test at age 10, becoming the youngest person ever to do so. For the related history about Adolphus Daniel Jr., you may google, "9 year old banned from SAT" and visit https://www.facebook.com/TheDolphyProject/videos/1889076664710996/ for the conclusion.

PILLA MATH Phase 1 is the culmination of twelve (12) years of research and development of a solution which aims to effectively reduce the hardships encountered by many students and teachers of mathematics worldwide. Mathematics continues to be an insurmountable challenge to many globally, without exception. While mathematics performances in the US and UK have virtually remained stagnant over the past three decades, the better performing students from the Asian countries in particular, are being drilled to death with schools in South Korea, for example, remaining open from 8:00 am to 12 midnight.

PILLA Math is designed to help homeschoolers, teachers and students eliminate the challenges they are having with mathematics.

PILLA Math is a timely and potentially significant contribution to the advancement of not only mathematics but all the sciences by extension, and what is perceived to be a certain boost to the emerging global embrace of STEAM-based (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) curricula which cannot succeed in the absence of mathematical competence.

