29.12.2019 01:06:00

PILLA MATH has just been released online for homeschoolers, students and teachers

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Dec. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PILLA MATH has just been released online. Its aim is to simplify the understanding of elementary and complex math concepts for students, teachers and homeschoolers.

PILLA MATH is a unique approach to the teaching of mathematics and hopes to make an invaluable contribution to arresting the decline and stagnation in the math performance of students across the globe. Using a series of animated lessons, students are expected to progress comfortably from the basics to advanced math topics. No PILLA MATH lesson is more than 5 minutes, without exception, be it elementary arithmetic or calculus. Visit https://www.pillamath.com

There is one homeschooling test case where PILLA MATH was used exclusively. It contributed to Adolphus Daniel Jr. attaining a perfect 800 score in the SAT Math Level 2 Subject Test at age 10, becoming the youngest person ever to do so. For the related history about Adolphus Daniel Jr., you may google, "9 year old banned from SAT" and visit https://www.facebook.com/TheDolphyProject/videos/1889076664710996/ for the conclusion.

PILLA MATH Phase 1 is the culmination of twelve (12) years of research and development of a solution which aims to effectively reduce the hardships encountered by many students and teachers of mathematics worldwide. Mathematics continues to be an insurmountable challenge to many globally, without exception. While mathematics performances in the US and UK have virtually remained stagnant over the past three decades, the better performing students from the Asian countries in particular, are being drilled to death with schools in South Korea, for example, remaining open from 8:00 am to 12 midnight.

PILLA Math is designed to help homeschoolers, teachers and students eliminate the challenges they are having with mathematics.

PILLA Math is a timely and potentially significant contribution to the advancement of not only mathematics but all the sciences by extension, and what is perceived to be a certain boost to the emerging global embrace of STEAM-based (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) curricula which cannot succeed in the absence of mathematical competence.

SOURCE PILLA MATH

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

27.12.19
Gold – Hürde genommen
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Cannabis-Aktien 2020: Canopy Growth vs. Aurora Cannabis
Grenzüberschreitenden Geldtransfers: Werden Ripple & Co. zum neuen Standard?
Neue Details: Betrug bei kanadischer Bitcoin-Börse QuadrigaCX?
Börsenjahr 2020: Viele Investoren machen sich Sorgen - zu Unrecht?
SMI geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones leicht fester -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Bankenbranche im Fokus: So will die Deutsche Bank ihre Krise überwinden
Molecular Partners-Aktie steigt: "Orphan Drug"-Status für Therapie MP0250
Topmanager von Boeing geht von Bord
KW 52: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
QIAGEN will nunmehr doch eigenständig weiterarbeiten - QIAGEN-Aktie bricht ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones leicht fester -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street war die Stimmung freundlich. Dem heimischen Aktienmarkt ging vor dem Wochenende langsam die Puste aus. Der DAX bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;