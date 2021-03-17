Piezo Motion Introduces Innovative Piezoelectric Micro-Dosing Pump for Laboratory Fluid Handling Applications

SARASOTA, Fla., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piezo Motion Corp, a U.S. leader of precision motor technology, today announced the launch of its piezoelectric micro-dosing pump (https://pages.piezomotion.com/micro-dosing-pump). This is a first-of-its-kind technology for enabling accurate fluid handling applications for scientists across the spectrum of life science laboratories.

"At the heart of this micro-dosing pump is our ultra-precise rotary piezo motor. This isn't just a pump, it is a microinjector with unmatched responsiveness and control. Not only does our pump have a small footprint it can also replace multiple laboratory devices," explains Hassan Kotob, Chairman and CEO of Piezo Motion.

This innovative design by Piezo Motion eliminates the drivetrain of traditional pumps by replacing it with a superior drive mechanism to provide outstanding performance and responsiveness.

The 3-in-1 microinjector provides continuous microflow, rapid micro-dosing, microinjection, micro-suction, rapid sampling, and mixing with a footprint of just 3.5" by 4.5". Applications that traditionally require two or three separate laboratory devices can now be replaced with this single piezoelectric micro-dosing pump.

Due to its highly accurate laboratory fluid handling system, the micro-dosing pump by Piezo Motion is capable of precise control over dispensed fluid volumes as small as a single nanoliter droplet size – all with ultra-smooth delivery.

The system includes a convenient programmable user interface and pre-installed operating software. Both the pump and controller come complete and ready to use with stainless steel foot mounts or optional retort stand attachments.

With Piezo Motion's technical expertise and commitment to building strong customer relationships, the new micro-dosing pump is the perfect go-to-instrument for any life science laboratory requiring accurate handling of fluid delivery. After extensive testing in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and semiconductor customers the pump is now available for purchase directly or through a distribution partner.

About Piezo Motion

Piezo Motion ( piezomotion.com ) is a leader in piezo motor technology with multi-million dollar investments in research and development of affordable piezoelectric motors to meet, and exceed, the needs of today's global markets. The company is committed to the development of innovative piezoelectric technology and motion products that enhance their functionality in a multitude of applications. We work with startups, OEMs, research institutions, and industrial companies from around the world empowering the visionaries behind their products.

