11.11.2020 23:13:00

Pierre Dodion, MD, MBA, rejoins Alacrita as Partner

WALTHAM, MA, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alacrita, a leading life science consulting firm, is delighted to announce that Pierre Dodion, MD, MBA, has rejoined the firm as Partner. He previously worked as a member of the Alacrita Consulting team from 2013-2014. Pierre is a senior pharmaceutical physician and executive with over 30 years of global experience, in both large pharma and biotech. He will consult with clients on a range of activities including strategy, clinical development, and medical affairs. Pierre possesses a rarely-matched background that combines commercial and operational proficiency with medical and clinical expertise. His extensive experience with oncology therapeutics is consistent with Alacrita's position as a leading consulting firm in the field.

Prior to returning to Alacrita, Pierre served as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Innate Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic antibodies. While there he provided strategic oversight and oversaw clinical development, medical affairs, biostatistics, clinical operations, safety, and regulatory affairs. In his earlier career, Pierre held the position of Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Operations at ARIAD. During his tenure, he played a major role in the ARIAD expansion, playing a lead role in the setup of commercial operations (commercial, business, financial, legal and operational) in Europe and Canada, including the appointment of the company's leadership in those regions. Pierre has also held senior leadership roles at Aventis, Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi and Roche.

Throughout his career, Pierre has developed and demonstrated his expertise with commercial and strategic initiatives, clinical research and development, and medical affairs, including the setup and execution of numerous clinical trials, successful worldwide NDA approvals and the launches of key oncology products in major markets.

Anthony Walker, Managing Partner at Alacrita commented, "Pierre has always been a fantastic consultant. We could not be more pleased to be working alongside him again, offering clients access to his wealth of knowledge and experience, specifically with the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics."

Alastair Southwell, Head of US Consulting, added "consultants with truly leading expertise in multiple disciplines are rare. It is critical for us to be able to provide our clients with comprehensive advice that balances strategic and operational dimensions. We're very excited to have Pierre back with us."

Pierre Dodion, Partner said of his return, "I'm excited to be starting this new chapter with Alacrita and to have the chance again to work with a truly professional and skilled team. I look forward to providing my expertise to clients, contributing to both their success and the success of the firm."

About Alacrita

Alacrita conducts more than 250 successful client assignments every year and offers US & EU expertise, spanning the disciplines of strategy and commercialization, product development and business development. In addition to our core team, Alacrita has at its disposition a broad network of specialized consultants who can be engaged as necessary when additional, specialized expertise is required. Learn more by visiting www.alacrita.com.

For further information on Alacrita's life science consulting practice, please contact:

Alastair Southwell, Head of US Consulting
Email: usa@alacrita.com 
Telephone: +1-617-714-9696
Address: 303 Wyman Street, Waltham, MA 02451

Simon Turner, Managing Partner, Europe
Email: europe@alacrita.com 
Telephone: +44-(0)207-691-4915
Address: London BioScience Innovation Centre, 2 Royal College St, London, United Kingdom

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pierre-dodion-md-mba-rejoins-alacrita-as-partner-301171376.html

SOURCE Alacrita

