Pier59 Studios Calls for Fair Treatment of Models and Greater Respect of Diversity in Fashion Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federico Pignatelli, owner of leading photography and multimedia studio complex Pier59 Studios and founder of the Model's Bill of Rights, today announces his support of model Amy Lefvre who bravely refused to wear accessories with racial overtones at the Fashion Institute of Technology runway show on February 7. Pignatelli is updating the Model Bill of Rights to ensure there is more of a dialogue to encourage diversity and respect of global differences.

"This was not fashion," said Federico Pignatelli, founder and owner of Pier59 Studios. "It was insensitive and cultural mockery. We believe fashion should be about the clothes and celebrating creative style. We do not support mistreating models in any way, especially to incite a social media scandal for exposure or profit. We applaud and stand by Amy Lefevre (@lefevrediary) for speaking up and out about this issue."

"In addition, Pier59 Studios does not receive previews of the designer collections shown at Pier59 Studios nor does it have advance approval. The company is committed to working with designers and brands to ensure there is more dialogue in the future to prevent poor treatment of models or otherwise problematic clothing from being shown at the venue," Pignatelli added.

The Model's Bill of Rights is a call for an industry-wide fundamental change in how agencies operate and interact with models. The Industry Model Management was the first to sign onto the Model's Bill of Rights and commit to treating models fairly and in a professional business manner regarding contracts, working visas, payment, taxes and safe environments of work, so that models have more control over their career in order to protect their professional present and future.

"I founded the Model's Bill of Rights to ensure that all models can work in environments where they are safe, are paid in a timely manner and are free from the legal pressures, harassment, and other business violations that unfortunately are all too common within the fashion industry," states Pignatelli. "We will now update the Model Bill of Rights so that all models' culture and diversity is celebrated and protected."

About The Industry Model Management

Owned by Federico Pignatelli, The Industry Model Management is part of the Art & Fashion Group Company which includes the World largest single Studio complex, Pier59 Studios, which boasts the highest caliber of international fashion and advertising clients in the world. With the ability to call on strong and distinctive relationships within the fashion community, The Industry Model Management has an exceptional edge over other model and talent agencies. With our in-house access to the Pier59 Studio Group's state of the art digital, production and studio teams we are able to develop in a unique way talent by creating content that looks to the future of video and social media branding. The Industry Model Management is an Agency that aspires to never cease to motivate and energize both its Agents and Models alike.

About Pier59 Studios

Founded in 1995 by Federico Pignatelli and his Art and Fashion Group Corporation, Pier59 Studios is a 110,000 square-foot premier photography and multimedia studio located at Chelsea Piers in New York City. As the largest photography facility and multimedia single Studio complex in the World, with over 2500 advertising campaigns produced yearly, the space is equipped with state of the art technology, including AR and VR, to accommodate any needs of video-photographers, designers, advertising agencies and television and film production companies. Pier59 Studios features eleven column-free studio spaces, including a 6,500 square-foot sound stage constructed for live performances, special events, video and commercial projects. Nine studios are naturally lit and contain retractable walls to allow for unparalleled space modularity in Manhattan. For more information please visit www.pier59studios.com.

