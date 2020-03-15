15.03.2020 23:34:00

Piedmont Natural Gas implements additional steps to protect customers and employees during virus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Natural Gas today implemented additional steps to protect customers and employees in the communities it serves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actions taken by the company include:

  • Piedmont Natural Gas will not disconnect any customer's service for non-payment, to give customers experiencing financial hardship extra time to make payments. This applies to all home and business accounts in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company will continue to read meters and send bills; customers should pay what they can to avoid building up a large balance that will be harder to pay off later. 
  • Through a carefully planned and strategically implemented process, Piedmont has directed most employees – who are not involved in the distribution of natural gas – to work from home, where possible.
  • Piedmont technicians will continue to perform emergency repairs and other essential work on customers' property. Technicians will maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from customers, avoid handshaking, and follow best hygiene practices in accordance with guidelines by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).
  • Piedmont is urging customers to use online tools for billing and payment or to request to start, stop or move service. Customers with special circumstances can call customer service at 800.752.7504.

Staffing for Piedmont's natural gas distribution facilities has been reduced; however, this will not affect the reliable delivery of natural gas to customers. In addition, the company's customer service call center operations remain unaffected at this time.

We will continue to monitor the pandemic and respond accordingly.

Piedmont Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, is an energy services company whose principal business is the distribution of natural gas to more than 1 million residential, commercial and industrial customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also supplies natural gas to power plants. Piedmont is routinely recognized by J.D. Power for excellent customer satisfaction, and has been named by Cogent Reports as one of the most trusted utility brands in the U.S. 

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.      

Media line: 877.348.3612    

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/piedmont-natural-gas-implements-additional-steps-to-protect-customers-and-employees-during-virus-pandemic-301024497.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13.03.20
Ölpreise vor größtem Wochenverlust seit 2008
13.03.20
Oil"s Supply-Demand Shock
13.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - diverse Produkte mit 50% Barriere
13.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtswelle? / Credit Suisse – Im freien Fall
12.03.20
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11.03.20
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum konnte der Goldpreis von der Corona-Panik bisher nicht profitieren
Zentralbanken treiben Arbeit an Krypto-Euro, Cyber-Franken & Co. voran
Lufthansa holt bis zu 4000 Urlauber zurück nach Deutschland
Bauboom vs. Leerstand: UBS befürchtet starkes Ungleichgewicht des Schweizer Immobilienmarkts
Coronavirus: Apple entscheidet alle Läden ausserhalb Chinas für zwei Wochen zu schliessen
Coronavirus: Diese Medizinkonzerne forschen an einem Gegenmittel
Das passiert beim Halving mit dem Bitcoin - und seinem Kurs
KW 11: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Roche erhält Notfall-Zulassung für Corona-Test in USA - Aktie profitiert
Netflix ohne Disney-Inhalte: So will sich Netflix positionieren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht erholt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street mit Zugewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag mit grünen Vorzeichen, während sich der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls stabiliserte. Auch an den US-Börsen zeichnet sich eine Gegenbewegung ab. Die Märkte in Fernost waren erneut von hohen Abgaben geprägt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB