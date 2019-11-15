+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
15.11.2019 21:05:00

Picton Mahoney Asset Management Announces Monthly Distribution for Picton Mahoney Fortified Income Alternative Fund Exchange Traded Fund Units

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: PFIA) Picton Mahoney Asset Management announced today that it has declared the November 2019 monthly cash distribution of $0.0296 per unit for the ETF units ("ETF Units") of the Picton Mahoney Fortified Income Alternative Fund. Unitholders of record of the ETF Units, at the close of business on November 22, 2019, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on November 29, 2019.

About Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management specializes in differentiated investment solutions and rules-based volatility management.  Picton Mahoney helps its clients fortify their portfolios based on experience honed over the years through different market cycles and investing environments.

Founded in 2004 and 100% employee-owned, Picton Mahoney is a portfolio management boutique entrusted with over $7.4 billion (as at October 31, 2019) in assets under management. Pioneers of Authentic Hedge® investment principles and practices in Canada, the firm offers a full suite of investment solutions, including mutual and alternative funds, to institutional and retail investors across the country.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Alternative funds can only be purchased through a registered dealer and are available only in those jurisdictions where they may be lawfully offered for sale.

SOURCE Picton Mahoney Asset Management

