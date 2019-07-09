Picosun Launches a new ALD Product Platform for up to 200 mm Wafer Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Picosun Group, the leading provider of AGILE ALD™ (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating solutions, has launched PICOSUN™ Morpher, a new ALD product platform designed to disrupt the up to 200 mm wafer markets in Beyond and More than Moore domains.

The PICOSUN™ Morpher ALD platform enables fast, cost-efficient, high volume production of e.g. MEMS, sensors, LEDs, lasers, power electronics, optics, and 5G components with the leading process quality, reliability, and operational agility.

"Morpher starts a completely new era in PICOSUN™ products, enabling the most advanced devices and components for IoT, 5G communications, autonomous transportation, AR and VR, to name just a few end applications," states Dr. Jani Kivioja, CTO of Picosun Group.

Morpher adapts to the changing needs of different business verticals, from corporate R&D to production and foundry manufacturing. Unmatched versatility in substrate materials, substrate and batch size, and the comprehensive process range make Morpher truly a transformable, all-inclusive manufacturing facility for a wide range of semiconductor industries. The SEMI certified PICOSUN™ Morpher comes with completely new software where intuitive and user-friendly HMI allows unified control of the whole cluster.

"Morpher's flexibility and adaptability, combined with the latest design attributes and the state-of-the-art software truly manifest our slogan `Agile ALD'. Together with our comprehensive consultancy, knowledge transfer and lifecycle management services we provide our customers a genuinely strategic partnership to keep them at the cutting edge of their industries," continues Dr. Kivioja.

Picosun provides the most advanced ALD thin film coating technology to enable the industrial leap into the future, with turn-key production solutions and unmatched expertise in the field. Today, PICOSUN™ ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous major industries around the world. Picosun is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in Germany, North America, Singapore, Taiwan, China and Japan, offices in India and France, and a world-wide sales and support network. Visit www.picosun.com.

More information:

Dr. Jani Kivioja

CTO, Picosun Group

Tel: +358 50 321 1955

Email: info@picosun.com;

Web: www.picosun.com

The product development for the PICOSUN™ Morpher has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme ICT-31-2017 under grant agreement No 779786 (project "SALADIN").

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/picosun-oy/r/picosun-launches-a-new-ald-product-platform-for-up-to-200-mm-wafer-markets,c2858218

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16058/2858218/1073858.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/picosun-oy/i/picosun-tm-morpher,c2652526 PICOSUN TM Morpher

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/picosun-launches-a-new-ald-product-platform-for-up-to-200-mm-wafer-markets-300881843.html

SOURCE Picosun Oy