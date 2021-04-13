 Picosun increases efficiency for LED and OLED production | 13.04.21 | finanzen.ch
13.04.2021 04:32:00

Picosun increases efficiency for LED and OLED production

ESPOO, Finland, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Picosun Group has proved to significantly increase the production efficiency of its LED and OLED customers with the PICOSUN® P-300BV ALD system. Recent tests show that a reduced ALD process cycle time and an increased number of wafers deposited with the same film thickness resulted in almost 100% better throughput. A throughput of over 20 000 wafers per month can be reached with a wafer batch of 100 wafers*. At the same time, the process quality in terms of film thickness uniformity has remained on an excellent level (<1% 1sigma) when measured within wafer, wafer to wafer as well as batch to batch.

"Picosun ALD solutions have become the standard in high volume ALD manufacturing. PICOSUN® P-300BV ALD system is designed especially for production of LEDs and OLEDs. With our experience and deep know-how in ALD we are continuously striving to minimize the total cost of ownership and ensure future-proofness for our customers", states Juhana Kostamo, Vice President, Industrial Business Area of Picosun Group.

Global LED and OLED manufacturers trust in ALD in their production to achieve better device performance and longer product lifetimes. This is a result of thin, conformal, uniform and pinhole-free material layers deposited by ALD for passivation and moisture protection as well as for creating buffer and interface layers.

* 4" 100 wafers, >20000 WPM, <1% 1sigma WiW, <1% 1sigma WtW, <1% 1sigma BtB (120 nm TMA + H2O @ 200 oC)

Read more about PICOSUN® P-300BV at picosun.com/product/p-300bv/

Picosun provides the most advanced AGILE ALD® (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating solutions for global industries. Picosun's ALD solutions enable technological leap into the future, with turn-key production processes and unmatched, pioneering expertise in the field - dating back to the invention of the technology itself. Today, PICOSUN® ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous leading industries around the world. Picosun is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in Germany, USA, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, China mainland and Taiwan, offices in India and France, and a world-wide sales and support network. Visit www.picosun.com.

More information:
Juhana Kostamo­
Vice President, Industrial Business Area, Picosun Group
Tel: +358 50 369 9565
Email: info@picosun.com

Web: www.picosun.com

CONTACT:

Mira Tammisto
Head of Marketing
+358 50 339 26 03
 mira.tammisto@picosun.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/picosun-oy/r/picosun-increases-efficiency-for-led-and-oled-production,c3323701

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16058/3323701/1400186.pdf

https://news.cision.com/picosun-oy/i/picosun-increases-efficiency-for-led-and-oled-production,c2898689

