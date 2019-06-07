PiCO Home, the World's Tiniest Air Quality Monitor, Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Kickstarter

SEOUL, South Korea, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PiCO Home is an elegant, smart air quality monitor that can tell what's in the air you breathe. Compact yet powerful, and armed with 'high-quality' sensors, this device measures dangerous particulates in the air and gives personalized recommendations to help you stay safe and potentially extend your life expectancy. PiCO Home is designed for ease of use, by anyone seeking maximum comfort, a healthier environment, and a better lifestyle.

PiCO Home is an excellent example of market-leading innovation and technological advance. Whether it's in an urban city where the air pollution increases year on year, or in your home or car where the air can be up to 2 to 5 times worse than outdoors, keeping track of the air we breathe, just became a whole lot easier. This innovative air quality monitor will not only help tackle one of the most common air problems in the world, but it will also inform you of unhealthy breathing environments wherever you are – home, office, car, outdoors and more.

PiCO Home's features are impressive. Its sensors measure fine dust and dangerous chemicals in the air (PM 2.5 / 10) and come with a slick, accessible-for-all mobile app that provides critical information about the air quality around you. In addition, it provides a comparison to independent 'generic' air quality data. Lightweight, portable and stylish utilizing Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the device also seamlessly integrates with Alexa – giving you a fun and informative user experience while monitoring the air around you.

"We've seen huge growth in the air quality monitor market in recent years," said Ryan Yun, founder and CEO of Brilliant & Company, "but there are limitations with their functionality. Some don't measure PM 2.5 accurately, a hazardous particulate that when inhaled will go straight into our bloodstream or Volatile Organic Compounds, which can be equally as damaging to health, resulting in premature death. Comparable devices are much larger, more expensive, limited in functionality, less portable and often don't support the smart home system. PiCO Home is the only air quality monitor that measures all the harmful substances and has other essential features – all wrapped up in a tiny, cost-effective, stylish design. We gained so much traction on Indiegogo previously – it clearly addressed a global need. We are now hugely excited to bring PiCO Home to Kickstarter."

As striking as the features are, PiCO Home is robust and sophisticated, the evolution of its predecessor. Its portability and ease of use literally make it a 'life-saver' for busy professionals, homeowners, communities and families alike. It is also fully compatible with both iOS and Android.

Perhaps most surprisingly of all, cost is comparable with its mainstream competitors – none of whom can compete with PiCO Home's extensive list of features. PiCO Home comes in one color: 'Angel White', with the same functionality.

You can 'back PiCO Home, the world's tiniest air quality monitor, on their Kickstarter page now, starting $79 for the Super Early Bird adopters. PiCO Home is designed and produced in Seoul, the Republic of Korea.

Campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/picohome/pico-home-its-time-to-breathe-easy

For further information, please visit: https://www.brilcom.com

All backers will receive their orders by September 2019.

It's time to breathe easy!

