Picarro Expands Presence in Asia with New Customer Service and Support Office in South Korea

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Picarro Inc., a leading provider of trace gas analyzers for a variety of air monitoring applications, is expanding its presence in Asia by opening a customer service and support office in Hwaseong, South Korea. Having sales staff, repair services, and replacement parts available locally will allow the company to better support its growing customer base there.

"Our portfolio of extremely sensitive and accurate analyzers enables semiconductor and equipment manufacturers to identify and mitigate airborne molecular contamination in the fab faster, resulting in better yield," said John Park, General Manager at Picarro. "With several key semiconductor fabs and equipment manufacturers located in South Korea, and increasing adoption of our scientific instruments in other industries, it's important that we have a robust presence there."

John Park will head up the Korea office. Park has more than 20 years of experience in the semiconductor equipment and materials business in Korea. Prior to joining Picarro, he led successful sales teams at Tosoh SMD Korea and UnitTest Inc. and has established relationships with leading electronics and semiconductor companies there. He earned a B.A. in metallurgical engineering at Ulsan University in Korea.

