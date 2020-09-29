+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
29.09.2020 15:48:00

Picarro Expands Presence in Asia with New Customer Service and Support Office in South Korea

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  Picarro Inc., a leading provider of trace gas analyzers for a variety of air monitoring applications, is expanding its presence in Asia by opening a customer service and support office in Hwaseong, South Korea. Having sales staff, repair services, and replacement parts available locally will allow the company to better support its growing customer base there.

"Our portfolio of extremely sensitive and accurate analyzers enables semiconductor and equipment manufacturers to identify and mitigate airborne molecular contamination in the fab faster, resulting in better yield," said John Park, General Manager at Picarro. "With several key semiconductor fabs and equipment manufacturers located in South Korea, and increasing adoption of our scientific instruments in other industries, it's important that we have a robust presence there."

John Park will head up the Korea office. Park has more than 20 years of experience in the semiconductor equipment and materials business in Korea. Prior to joining Picarro, he led successful sales teams at Tosoh SMD Korea and UnitTest Inc. and has established relationships with leading electronics and semiconductor companies there. He earned a B.A. in metallurgical engineering at Ulsan University in Korea.

About Picarro

Picarro provides industry leading solutions for real-time AMC monitoring. Their cavity ring-down spectroscopy (CRDS) technology offers significant advantages compared with incumbent AMC measurement techniques, such as ion-mobility spectrometry (IMS) and ion chromatography. Picarro's SI Series analyzers enable fast response to contaminants in the cleanroom in seconds, not hours. With real-time continuous parts-per-trillion (ppt) level analysis, Picarro analyzers provide early warning of contamination events for AMC monitoring in cleanrooms, FOUP, and fab equipment.

For additional information, please visit semi.picarro.com.

Contact:
Siiri Hage
Director of Marketing Communications
Picarro, Inc.
shage@picarro.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091786/Picarro_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Picarro, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 545.20
0.89 %
Sika 223.60
0.63 %
Lonza Grp 569.60
0.56 %
ABB 23.64
0.51 %
Novartis 81.06
0.33 %
UBS Group 10.12
-1.46 %
CS Group 9.10
-1.60 %
Zurich Insur Gr 320.80
-1.72 %
Swiss Re 68.56
-1.72 %
Roche Hldg G 322.15
-1.78 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
10:00
New Layers of Uncertainty in Oil
09:27
Vontobel: derimail - 15% + 15% = der neue Double Coupon BRC in Zeichnung
05:57
S&P 500 – S&P 500 bleibt angeschlagen / Credit Suisse – Kurslücke geschlossen, geht es weiter runter?
28.09.20
SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
24.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Mastercard Inc, American Express Co, Visa Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:16
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie fester: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der GEM-Fazilität bekannt
Wall Street letztlich stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich fester in den Feierabend
Wall Street leichter -- SMI und DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will Internet-Dienst Starlink an die Börse bringen
Siemens Energy-Aktie: Siemens Energy startet an der Börse
ARYZTA-Aktie legt zu: ARYZTA einigt sich mit Kreditgebern auf erleichterte Kreditbedingungen
Sonova-Aktie schiesst hoch: Sonova ist wieder zuversichtlicher
Bitcoin-Boost: Wie Kryptowährungen von der Politik der Notenbanken profitieren können
Siegfried-Aktie springt hoch: Siegfried übernimmt von Novartis zwei Produktionsstätten in Spanien
Ford beantragt wohl in Deutschland Staatshilfe - Aktie fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street leichter -- SMI und DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Der Dow Jones bewegt sich im Dienstagshandel auf rotem Terrain. Der heimische Markt zeigt sich schwächer, auch der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Dienstag überwiegend kleine Gewinne verbuchen, lediglich in Hongkong ging es abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB