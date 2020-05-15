PIA National Names Andrew Harris, Jr. 2020 Professional Agent of the Year

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Harris, Jr., President of Liberty Insurance of Millstone Township, New Jersey, has been named the 2020 Professional Agent of the Year by the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA).

"This award is PIA's highest honor," said PIA National President Dennis Kuhnke. "Andrew Harris, Jr. has distinguished himself as a leader in the agency business, and in PIA. Andrew has built and maintained strong personal relationships with top level management of the carriers he represents and is committed to the Independent Agency System."

Active in PIA of New Jersey, Harris was elected secretary of the state association for 2019-20. Harris served as Legislative/Regulatory chairperson of PIANJ's Government Affairs Committee and is a member of the association's Executive/Budget & Finance and PIANJ Political Action Governing Committees. Additionally, Harris is a director of PIANJ's New Jersey Young Insurance Professionals—an organization dedicated to the professional and personal growth of newcomers to the insurance industry—and was previously co-chair of the Special Olympics Golf Committee.

"Andrew has been instrumental in getting PIA's message out in support of independent insurance agents, to legislators and regulators – on both a statewide and national level," said PIA of New Jersey President Bruce Blum. "He is truly a working agent who is professional, courteous and remarkably competent. He is very knowledgeable on all aspects of the insurance industry and we are very lucky to have him as part of our organization."

In 2019, Harris was named Professional Agent of the Year from PIA of New Jersey. In 2018, he was named PIANJ's Director of the Year. The award recognizes the hard work and dedication of a member of the association's board of directors who has contributed remarkable time and talent to help support the association and its many programs.

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses. PIA's web address is www.pianet.com

